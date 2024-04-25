ISA Celebrates Third Annual International Automation Professionals Day

Celebrate automation professionals around the world on 28 April

DURHAM, N.C., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation – will celebrate its third annual International Automation Professionals Day on 28 April 2024.

The digital event will recognize automation professionals around the world for their efforts in the fields of manufacturing, engineering, cybersecurity, supply chain operations and critical infrastructures that make our lives easier.

"28 April marks ISA's founding and celebrates automation professionals around the world," said Claire Fallon, ISA CEO.

Individuals at all career levels, as well as students, are encouraged to participate on social media with images and testimonials that feature them on the job, studying for their automation-related major, or by giving statements about why they believe automation is changing the world for the better.

International Automation Professionals Day is celebrated each year on 28 April in commemoration of ISA's founding on that date in 1945. The Day keeps the society's founders' legacies and their long-lasting contributions to the industry front of mind while honoring the contributions of those who work in automation to improve the lives of others around the world.

"Automation professionals don't just use their expertise to improve efficiency and save money," said ISA CEO and Executive Director, Claire Fallon. "While that is valuable, they also design and implement alerts to dangerous situations, prevent potential catastrophes and protect human life."

ISA President Prabhu Soundarrajan echoed the sentiment, stating that those who work in the field do so with a thoughtfulness for others.

"Automation professionals work tirelessly 24/7, 365 days a year," he said. "It is so important to say thank you and celebrate and recognize the communities who make so many conveniences a reality for people across the globe."

Soundarrajan added that he hopes to see engagement from the worldwide ISA community on 28 April.

"I encourage all of us to come together and celebrate each other during International Automation Professionals Day," he said. "Share your stories, talk to others in the industry, encourage a young professional by mentoring them and celebrate your success!"

Fallon said that automation professionals are the heart of the community, and days like this are important in recognizing that.

"Ultimately, automation depends on people, and we are proud to celebrate that on 28 April and every day. ISA applauds and thanks the international community of technicians and engineers that make our world a better place through automation," she said. "What more honorable mission could there be?"

International Automation Professionals Day takes place on 28 April, and you can participate in the celebration by using #IAPD or #AutomationProDay on social media with your testimonial about why you think automation is making the world a better place.

Learn more about this year's celebration at programs.isa.org/automationproday2024 – win a prize for your social media posts and get special savings on ISA training, books, standards, swag and more.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

