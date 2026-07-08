ISC2 Announces 2026 Security Congress Keynote Speakers and Expansive Agenda for Cybersecurity Professionals

Keynotes from cybersecurity, federal law enforcement and public policy leaders anchor a broad program of peer collaboration and career-building sessions

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 – the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – announced its keynote speakers and a comprehensive agenda for its 2026 ISC2 Security Congress, taking place in Denver, Oct. 24-28. The ISC2 Security Congress lineup will empower cybersecurity professionals to practice and lead in real-world conditions.

This year's agenda stands out for its breadth and depth of keynotes and other sessions, which span the technical, strategic and workforce dimensions of cybersecurity. The keynotes and other sessions cover everything from Zero Trust, cyber leadership and career pathways to emerging risks such as quantum and AI.

"Security Congress has always been more than a conference, bringing together the cybersecurity community to learn from one another, pressure-test ideas and build the relationships that help strengthen the profession," said ISC2 CEO Scott Beale, CC. "The year's event is elevated as a community of collaboration where practitioners and leaders alike can address the most urgent security challenges through collaborative experiences."

Keynote Speakers Announced

This year's keynote speakers bring fresh perspectives on AI, professional consensus-building and negotiation tactics, and the future of cybersecurity.

Dr. Jaya Baloo, COO & CISO, AISLE, and a leading expert on quantum readiness, will unpack the dual risks of the explosive evolution and proliferation of advanced AI models and Q-Day, when quantum computing could render today's encryption obsolete. She will explain what security leaders should be doing to prepare.

COO & CISO, AISLE, and a leading expert on quantum readiness, will unpack the dual risks of the explosive evolution and proliferation of advanced AI models and Q-Day, when quantum computing could render today's encryption obsolete. She will explain what security leaders should be doing to prepare. Freaky Clown, Ethical Hacker, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Cygenta, and Dr. Jessica Barker, Cybersecurity Expert on Human Behavior, Culture and Risk; Co-Founder and Co-CEO Cygenta, will join forces to break down deepfakes and the new wave of AI-driven cyberattacks, revealing the social engineering tactics that make them so dangerously effective.

Ethical Hacker, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Cygenta, and Cybersecurity Expert on Human Behavior, Culture and Risk; Co-Founder and Co-CEO Cygenta, will join forces to break down deepfakes and the new wave of AI-driven cyberattacks, revealing the social engineering tactics that make them so dangerously effective. Chris Voss, Former FBI Lead Hostage Negotiator; CEO and Founder, The Black Swan Group, will share high-powered negotiation tactics and strategies, empowering cybersecurity professionals, whether they're aiming to increase their salaries, advance their careers, secure executive-level support or reach effective agreements with vendors and service providers.

Former FBI Lead Hostage Negotiator; CEO and Founder, The Black Swan Group, will share high-powered negotiation tactics and strategies, empowering cybersecurity professionals, whether they're aiming to increase their salaries, advance their careers, secure executive-level support or reach effective agreements with vendors and service providers. Kemba Walden, President, Paladin Global Institute; Former Acting U.S. National Cyber Director, will help cyber professionals identify the uniquely human "superpowers" that AI cannot easily replicate, so cybersecurity leaders can create a critical advantage in an increasingly machine-driven world.

Security Congress Agenda Topic Tracks

The program is organized across topic tracks designed to help professionals at every career stage strengthen practical skills, broaden strategic perspective and address complex issues, including:

ACTion Rooms: Advancing Cybersecurity Together

Careers

Cloud Security

Cyber Leadership and Ethics

Frameworks, Standards and Guidelines

Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC)

SecOps and Threat Response

Software Security

Registering for Security Congress

ISC2 members, candidates and associates are eligible for discounted rates on all pass types and can earn up to 81.5 CPE credits depending on the pass type. Those who attend the pre-conference workshops can earn up to eight CPE credits for each one-day workshop attended, or 16 CPE credits for a two-day workshop.

For more details on the 2026 Security Congress, which was recently named 2026 Cyber Security Community of the Year by Cyber Security Awards, please visit 2026 ISC2 Security Congress.

About Security Congress

Security Congress brings together cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals for an annual conference designed to enrich careers and enable advancement so that attendees may excel in their profession. Since 2011, ISC2 has hosted this annual conference around the United States, with this year's event taking place in Denver, Colorado (U.S.) from October 24-28 at the Gaylord Rockies. For more information on Security Congress, visit https://www.isc2.org/Congress or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ISC2

ISC2 is the world's leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our more than 265,000 certified members, and associates, are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications – including cybersecurity's premier certification, the CISSP® – enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, helps create more access to cyber careers and educates those most vulnerable. Learn more, get involved or become an ISC2 Candidate to build your cyber career at ISC2.org. Connect with us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2026 ISC2 Inc., ISC2, CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, ISSAP, ISSEP, ISSMP, CC, and CBK are registered marks of ISC2, Inc.

Media Contact:

Amanda Steinman

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

ISC2

[email protected]

SOURCE ISC2