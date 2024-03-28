ISC2 Celebrates 30th Anniversary of CISSP Certification

Launched in 1994, the gold standard certification in cybersecurity is now held by more than 165,000 practitioners globally and remains the most sought-after in the field for cyber leaders.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 – the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – today announced a year-long celebration of the 30th anniversary of its flagship certification, the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). Since its inception, the CISSP has been recognized as the "gold standard" in cybersecurity, with recognition by governments and accredited to standards of international bodies, including the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the U.K National Academic Recognition Information Centre.

Established in 1994, the class of CISSP-holders around the world has risen from 46 in the first year to more than 165,000 professionals worldwide. In 2004, the certification was the first security certification to be recognized as accredited by ANAB (the ANSI National Accreditation Board) under ISO/IEC 17024. As ISC2 itself reaches its 35th anniversary, the association will spend the year honoring and celebrating the professionals who hold the CISSP designation, which has reached a milestone of more than 165,000 globally.

"Thirty years is a monumental milestone for a cybersecurity certification," said ISC2 CEO Clar Rosso, CC. "We are looking forward to celebrating the pioneers who helped create this certification, and all who have earned it over the years. CISSP holders are the most passionate and dedicated cybersecurity professionals in the world, and we are thrilled to recognize them."

CISSP Advances Cybersecurity Careers Around the World

"I have found that the CISSP qualification has opened doors to new roles, and new opportunities, throughout my career. It's been an invaluable way to demonstrate my competence and professional experience." - Bridget Kenyon, CISSP – Cambridge, United Kingdom

"CISSP certification gave me new energy and zeal to excel in the information security field. The brand, recognition and self-confidence provided through CISSP certification has helped not only in my career, but I am more than ready to accept new challenges." - Rohit Kumar, CISSP – Delhi, India

"This credential holds significance beyond mere knowledge; it signifies dedication, continuous learning, practical application, and collaboration. I take pride in standing alongside fellow cybersecurity professionals who are committed to safeguarding entities, their stakeholders, and their customers/clients." - Dan Torres, CISSP – New Jersey, United States

CISSP Evolves as Cybersecurity Needs Change

The CISSP has evolved significantly over its 30-year history and continues to do so, as part of a rigorous, methodical process that ISC2 follows to routinely update its credential exams to reflect the latest knowledge, skills and abilities needed by professionals in the field. The CISSP exam content will next be updated on April 15, 2024.

The exam format also continues to evolve. On April 15, 2024, the translations of the CISSP exam – available in Chinese, German, Japanese and Spanish – will be available in the Computerized Adaptive Testing (CAT) format. ISC2 adopted the CAT format for the English language CISSP exam in December 2018. This optimized format enables test-takers to prove their knowledge by answering fewer items and completing the exam in half the time, compared to the linear format.

"It has been exciting to watch the CISSP exam evolve from the paper test – which I took in 2000 – to a 6-hour computer-based exam, now to a 3-hour adaptive exam across all available languages," said ISC2 Board Chair, Dan Houser, ISSAP, ISSMP, CISSP, CCSP, CSSLP, CC. "I – like so many others – have found tremendous benefit from holding the CISSP certification and owe a debt of gratitude to the ISC2 founders and early leaders that had the vision to create the CISSP. I look forward to the ongoing growth and development of both the certification and ISC2."

For more information on the 30th anniversary of the CISSP, visit https://www.isc2.org/landing/cissp-30-anniversary or follow #CISSP30 on X or LinkedIn.

