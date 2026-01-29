ISC2 Certification Courses Earn Highest Accreditation, Giving Cybersecurity Professionals Confidence in Trusted, Effective Education

Accreditation of all nine online self-paced certification courses under ANAB's

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 – the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – today announced that all nine ISC2 online self-paced certification courses have earned accreditation from ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) under ANSI/ASTM E2659-18, the recognized standard for certificate programs such as ISC2's outcomes-based certification courses. Achieving accreditation for all nine courses signals to cybersecurity professionals and hiring managers that the courses, whether delivered by ISC2 or its official partners, can be trusted as high-quality, reliable and rigorous as the gold standard in cybersecurity training.

The accreditation of all nine courses assures cybersecurity professionals that ISC2 and its partners deliver training grounded in measurable outcomes, quality assurance and a globally consistent standard of excellence. The courses are designed to help professionals review domains covered by the respective exam outlines, better positioning them for exam success.

"For those seeking clarity amid a crowded marketplace of cybersecurity education programs and unvetted training providers, this milestone instills confidence in the quality and relevance of ISC2 courses," said ISC2 Chief Operating Officer Casey Marks. "This ANSI/ASTM E2659 accreditation helps individuals and employers make informed decisions about the education they pursue on their path to certification and career advancement."

Why This Accreditation Matters Now

The ANSI/ASTM E2659-18 accreditation gives professionals and employers assurance that ISC2's courses:

Are built using validated instructional design methods

Align with recognized industry practices and current workforce competencies

Include fair, reliable assessments that measure true readiness

Undergo continual improvement to ensure quality and relevance

For government and defense employers, ANSI/ASTM E2659 accreditation also confirms that ISC2's online, self-paced certification courses meet DoD 8140 standards, strengthening pathways into federal cyber roles and ensuring cybersecurity training aligns to mission‑critical standards.

The assessors who evaluated the ISC2 curriculum commended how the self-paced courses integrate innovations such as computerized adaptive training. This approach customizes each learner's journey by pinpointing areas that require additional focus for comprehensive exam preparation, assuring that learners are meaningfully prepared for certification and the responsibilities that follow.

Setting a Higher Bar for Cybersecurity Training

By achieving this latest accreditation, ISC2 is reinforcing its belief that preparing for cybersecurity careers can be accessible without sacrificing quality. The ANSI/ASTM E2659 standard affirms that ISC2 and its authorized training partners remain focused on building a global workforce grounded in competence, responsibility and trust. Many of the courses also enable learners to earn college credits, as recognized by the American Council on Education.

For more information about this accreditation, see ISC2 Training.

