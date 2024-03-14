ISC2 Continues Investment in One Million Certified in Cybersecurity Pledge with New AI-Based Training

Nearly 400,000 individuals have enrolled in ISC2's Certified in Cybersecurity training, with more than 50,000 becoming certified

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 – the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – today announced that ISC2 Official Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) Online Self-Paced Training is now available in an adaptive format. The foundational course, which is available for free as part of the "One Million Certified in Cybersecurity" pledge delivered via the ISC2 Candidate program, leverages AI to guide learners along pathways tailored to their individual needs based on prior knowledge, learning speed and confidence levels.

With an estimated workforce gap of 4 million individuals, according to the ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, the need for entry-level cybersecurity professionals is well-documented. Providing access to the enhanced CC course, as well as a no-cost attempt at the certification exam, is a demonstration of ISC2's commitment to closing the workforce gap. According to the ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, entry-level certifications are a highly regarded form of cybersecurity qualification and are favored over a bachelor's degree, 66% to 34%, when considering entry-level cybersecurity candidates. The report also found that certifications are more valuable than independent experience, 54% to 46%.

"After successfully introducing this AI-enabled learning technology to our CISSP training, we are pleased to provide adaptive education to those that are beginning their cybersecurity career with us," said Clar Rosso, CEO at ISC2. "ISC2 Candidates will now have the opportunity to have a personalized learning experience, providing a clear understanding of their aptitude for each of the certification domains, ultimately helping them build a strong foundation as they begin their journey into the cybersecurity workforce."

Since its launch in August 2022, the One Million Certified in Cybersecurity pledge has enrolled more than 390,000 individuals worldwide in the training and more than 50,000 have become Certified in Cybersecurity (CC). Those who are interested in starting the training can become an ISC2 Candidate to access the free course and exam opportunity, or purchase a CC Online Self-Paced Training bundle. The course is designed for learners to train at their own pace and provides individualized learning experiences to build a solid foundation in cybersecurity basics. At launch, the adaptive training is available in English.

For more information on the One Million Certified in Cybersecurity pledge, visit https://www.isc2.org/1MCC

About ISC2

ISC2 is the world's leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our more than 600,000 members, candidates and associates around the globe are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications – including cybersecurity's premier certification, the CISSP® – enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, helps create more access to cyber careers and educate those most vulnerable. Learn more and get involved at ISC2.org. Connect with us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2024 ISC2 Inc., ISC2, CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, ISSAP, ISSEP, ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, and CC is a service mark of ISC2, Inc.

Media Contact:

Amanda Steinman

Senior PR Manager

ISC2

[email protected]

SOURCE ISC2