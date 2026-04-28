ISCO International and Abside Networks Deliver Advanced 5G Anti-Jamming Resiliency

High-performance 5G radio network solution with integrated interference and jamming cancellation technology now available

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISCO International, a leader in signal interference cancellation technology, and Abside Networks, a provider of advanced wireless communications solutions, announced the availability of ISCO's Interference Management and Cancellation (IMC) software in Abside's next-generation 5G and Open RAN platforms.

Abside now offers a high-performance 5G RAN solution that incorporates ISCO's field-proven interference detection and cancellation technology, delivering a more resilient, hardened wireless network protected from jammers.

ISCO's patented IMC software technology leverages advanced digital signal processing to automatically detect, identify, and cancel radio frequency (RF) interference – whether from intentional signal jamming, random narrowband and wideband sources, or tropospheric ducting. With this capability embedded directly into Abside's architecture the combined solution enhances network reliability, spectrum efficiency, and operational continuity by protecting the 5G network against rogue jammers and unexpected interference.

This collaboration aligns with the broader industry shift toward intelligent, software-defined RAN architectures, supporting the mission of the AI-RAN Alliance to enable AI-native, interoperable, and resilient wireless networks.

"Starting with Abside's advanced 5G radio platform, the integration of ISCO's interference management technology delivers an industry-first solution capable of natively detecting and canceling harmful jammers and interference," said Gordon Reichard, CEO of ISCO International. "Network survivability can no longer be an afterthought — it must be designed as a core function of RAN infrastructure. Together, we are bringing to market an intelligent, interference-aware RAN that proactively identifies and mitigates threats in real time."

"Integrating ISCO's interference mitigation capabilities into our platform strengthens our ability to deliver secure and dependable 5G infrastructure for mission-critical applications," said Laurent Perraud, CEO of Abside Networks. "This partnership enhances performance in the most demanding environments while maintaining our commitment to open, standards-based innovation."

About ISCO International

ISCO International is the leading U.S. technology company focused on wireless interference management software and solutions, helping to ensure that mobile networks and mission-critical private 5G / LTE networks perform as planned. ISCO's patented technology that detects, analyzes and mitigates jammers and interference is field-proven, with deployments in Tier 1 wireless networks across the U.S. ISCO is a founding general member of the OCUDU Foundation. For more information, visit www.iscointl.com. Follow ISCO International on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

About Abside Networks

Abside Networks is a U.S.-based telecommunications company headquartered in Massachusetts that designs and manufactures advanced wireless networking equipment, with a focus on commercial 5G mobile operators and private 5G systems for enterprise, government, and defense applications. The company, which was founded in 2012, specializes in end-to-end, O-RAN-compliant infrastructure including massive MIMO radio units integrated in full RAN products, enabling secure, long-range, and high-performance connectivity in challenging environments such as mission-critical operations and remote deployments. Abside's technology portfolio spans commercial networks, private standalone networks, and non-traditional spectrum use, positioning it as a provider of resilient, U.S.-built 5G infrastructure for both commercial and federal use cases. Abside is a founding general member of the OCUDU foundation. For more information, visit www.abside-networks.com. Follow Abside Networks on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

SOURCE ISCO International