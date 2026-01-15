ISEA Applauds Trump Administration for Reinstating NIOSH Staff, Preserving Critical Worker Safety Programs

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) today is commending the Trump Administration for reversing deep staffing cuts to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), reinstating hundreds of employees whose work is essential to protecting American workers and supporting U.S. manufacturers.

Employees who had previously received layoff notices were informed this week that those notices were "hereby revoked," allowing life-saving research and regulatory programs to continue. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the reversal in an email this week.

"This was the right decision, and we commend the Administration for listening to stakeholders and acting decisively to preserve NIOSH's mission," said Cam Mackey, President and CEO of ISEA. "NIOSH is foundational to the nation's worker safety infrastructure. Restoring it to its full capacity protects millions of workers while ensuring regulatory certainty for employers and manufacturers. Besides, investing in safety is always a smart investment."

Why NIOSH Matters

NIOSH is a federal research agency within HHS that tests and approves respiratory protection for use in workplaces, conducts scientific research and develops recommendations to prevent work-related injuries, illnesses, and deaths. Its work helps the workforce boost productivity.

NIOSH is not part of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) or the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA). But, these two agencies use NIOSH's findings.

NIOSH conducts or supports the vast majority of U.S. research on occupational safety and health. Highlights include:

Mining safety research : Based in Morgantown, WV and Spokane, WA, the NIOSH mining program researches safety practices for both coal and hard rocking mining. Research focuses on both the physical practices of mining and personal protective equipment for miners. The mining program also conducts Black Lung health screenings for coal miners.

: Based in Morgantown, WV and Spokane, WA, the NIOSH mining program researches safety practices for both coal and hard rocking mining. Research focuses on both the physical practices of mining and personal protective equipment for miners. The mining program also conducts Black Lung health screenings for coal miners. Commercial fishing safety research : Based in Spokane, WA and Anchorage, AK, The program improves commercial fishing vessel safety, equipment, and technology. This program also provides safety training for commercial fishermen. The Alaska Marine Safety and Education Association (AMSEA), is the largest provider of commercial fishing safety training in the nation.

: Based in Spokane, WA and Anchorage, AK, The program improves commercial fishing vessel safety, equipment, and technology. This program also provides safety training for commercial fishermen. The Alaska Marine Safety and Education Association (AMSEA), is the largest provider of commercial fishing safety training in the nation. Respiratory Protection certification: Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory (NPPTL) evaluates, tests and approves respiratory protection used by fire fighters, coal miners, war fighters and and others including the 50 million American workers who need respirators at work to stay safe on the job.

"Without NIOSH, the entire worker safety ecosystem weakens," Dan Glucksman, Senior Director for Policy for ISEA said. "That reality became impossible to ignore."

Why the Administration Reversed Course

According to ISEA, several factors made the staffing cuts untenable. Early decisions were revisited as industry stakeholders, worker groups, and members of Congress engaged directly with the Administration to explain NIOSH's critical role and broad bipartisan support. At the same time, lawmakers are advancing FY26 funding legislation that fully funds NIOSH, signaling congressional intent for this agency.

"Once the full picture was clear—whom NIOSH serves, whom it protects, and how central it is to American industry—the case for restoring staffing was undeniable," Glucksman said.

ISEA's Leadership and Advocacy

ISEA, its partners and its members acted swiftly when NIOSH staffing reductions were announced in April 2025. On April 8, ISEA helped lead a letter to Congress and the Administration calling for immediate reversal of the cuts. The letter was supported by 460 cosigners across industry and stakeholder groups.

Throughout 2025, ISEA's sustained advocacy helped restore the NIOSH Respirator Approval Program, prevent severe operational and financial impacts to safety equipment manufacturers, and secure strong funding recommendations for NIOSH's Personal Protective Technology account in the FY26 budget.

"These outcomes didn't happen by accident," Mackey said. "They are the result of policymakers, who listened and took action. And so many are so grateful for this recent decision."

Continued Engagement

ISEA discussed NIOSH's value to the nation with Administration leaders. In addition, association staff members worked closely with congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle to evangelize NIOSH's importance to worker safety, public health, and regional economies.

Looking Ahead

While the reinstatement of NIOSH employees is a significant victory, ISEA cautioned that continued vigilance is necessary as federal spending priorities evolve.

"This decision shows what effective collaboration between government and stakeholders can achieve," Mackey said. "ISEA will remain fully engaged to ensure NIOSH remains funded, staffed, and able to carry out its mission."

Bottom Line

The reversal of NIOSH staffing cuts underscores the value of informed advocacy and responsive governance.

"We didn't wait. We led, we mobilized, and we delivered results—for workers and employers and those who support them," Glucksman said. "And we are not done."

