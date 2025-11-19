ISEA to Honor Bipartisan Congressional Leaders for Their Advocacy on Worker Safety at Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when worker protections and safety programs face mounting challenges, the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) will honor four members of Congress who have stepped up to champion these critical issues.

On November 19, 2025, during its Annual Meeting at the International Spy Museum, ISEA will acknowledge the recipients of the Legislative Leadership Award: U.S. Representatives Summer Lee (D-PA-12) and Don Bacon (R-NE-2), and U.S. Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ).

The award recognizes lawmakers who have gone above and beyond to safeguard American workers, strengthen U.S. manufacturing, and foster innovation in personal protective equipment (PPE).

"These honorees represent a rare kind of leadership—one that cuts through partisanship and focuses squarely on the health and safety of American workers," said Cam Mackey, ISEA President & CEO. "Their advocacy is not about politics. It's about making sure every worker—from healthcare to construction—can come home safe at the end of the day."

Honoring Leadership That Protects Lives

Each awardee brings a unique story and perspective:

Rep. Summer Lee , whose district includes the NIOSH National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory (NPPTL) in Pittsburgh, has been an outspoken advocate for worker safety, and for preserving NPPTL's research and certification work. She has repeatedly sounded the alarm on potential layoffs and program cuts, reminding Congress that "every worker deserves to come home healthy after a shift."

, whose district includes the NIOSH National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory (NPPTL) in Pittsburgh, has been an outspoken advocate for worker safety, and for preserving NPPTL's research and certification work. She has repeatedly sounded the alarm on potential layoffs and program cuts, reminding Congress that "every worker deserves to come home healthy after a shift." Rep. Don Bacon , a retired Air Force Brigadier General representing Nebraska, has built a reputation for working across the aisle to protect the men and women on the frontlines of America's workforce. From first responders to manufacturers, Bacon has consistently emphasized the need for reliable, certified PPE.

, a retired Air Force Brigadier General representing Nebraska, has built a reputation for working across the aisle to protect the men and women on the frontlines of America's workforce. From first responders to manufacturers, Bacon has consistently emphasized the need for reliable, certified PPE. Sen. Andy Kim, known for his pragmatic, hands-on approach to legislating, recently led a letter urging Congress to preserve federal funding for OSHA and NIOSH. His efforts reflect a deep recognition of how these agencies keep workplaces safe and ensure innovation in PPE is grounded in science.

A Celebration of Shared Responsibility

ISEA's Legislative Leadership Award is more than a recognition—it's a call to action. The upcoming ceremony will gather industry leaders, policymakers, and safety advocates at one of Washington's most distinctive venues, the International Spy Museum. Against that backdrop, ISEA will highlight how collaboration between government and industry can help address urgent challenges facing worker safety.

"PPE isn't just equipment—it's peace of mind for millions of workers and their families," Mackey added. "These leaders understand that protecting lives is a shared responsibility, and they've put action behind their words."

About the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA)

ISEA is the voice of the safety equipment industry. For more than 90 years, we have been a recognized leader in the development of ANSI-accredited safety equipment standards. We advocate on behalf of the industry for policies that improve worker safety, deliver actionable insights into the safety equipment market, develop critical skills for safety sales professionals, and provide a unique forum for collaboration, learning, and growth. Visit safetyequipment.org to learn more.

