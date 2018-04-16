ISG Announces Finalists for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas

This is the first year ISG is hosting the ISG Paragon Awards™ in the Americas. ISG has hosted the program in the Australia-New Zealand (ANZ) region for seven years and in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for three years.

A total of 63 nominations were submitted by 19 separate solution or service providers for this year's Americas program. Winners in each category (except for the ISG Special Award) will be selected by a panel of independent industry experts and announced at a gala awards dinner on Monday, June 11, at the Marriott at Legacy Town Center in Plano, Tex.

The finalists in each category are:

Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider

Capgemini with Republic Services

Cognizant with RJ Reynolds

Mindtree with P&G

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Infosys with T-Mobile

Mindtree with Cisco

Tech Mahindra with Aetna

Trianz

Imagination: Rewarding creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers

Cognizant

Hexaware

Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community

Cognizant

Trianz

Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership

Lynn Bishop , Chief Development Officer, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation

, Chief Development Officer, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation Brad Dettmer , EVP/CIO, Wyndham

, EVP/CIO, Wyndham Dheeraj Kohli , Vice President and Global Head for Travel and Transportation, Unisys

Transformation: Successfully transformed organization or key business function

Cognizant with Alliance Data Systems

Hexaware

TGI Friday's

YapStone

Woman in Technology: Recognizing the contributions in technology made to women or by a woman

Jennifer Artley , President, BT in the Americas

, President, BT in the Americas Jaime Chabron, Vice President of the Customer Engagement Practice, NTT DATA Services

Kathleen Heffron , VP, Enterprise Data Solutions, T-Mobile with Infosys Enterprise Data Solutions Program

, VP, Enterprise Data Solutions, T-Mobile with Infosys Enterprise Data Solutions Program Elaina Shekhter , CMO, EPAM Systems

ISG Special Award: Recognizing a significant contribution to the sourcing industry.

The ISG Special Award will be conferred on the night of June 11 to a nominated individual or organization that has made an outstanding impact on the industry, a community, technology innovation or new business practice. The winner of this award is selected by an ISG panel.

"We are delighted to have such an outstanding response to our first-ever ISG Paragon Awards in the Americas. The quality of the work and the nature of the relationships described in the nominations were simply exceptional," said Todd Lavieri, president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. "Our provider finalists stood out for their ability to help enterprise clients realize the bright promise of digital transformation – both to enhance the efficiency of their operations and deliver incredible customer experiences. And our individual finalists demonstrated exceptional leadership and drive in making a difference in their organizations and in their communities.

"I congratulate each of our finalists and wish them the best in the next round of judging," Lavieri added.

Produced by ISG Events, the ISG Paragon Awards™ Americas celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology, including the use of robotic process automation. Full details can be found here.

