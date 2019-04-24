ISG Automation Summit Paris to Focus on Value Potential of AI, Cognitive and RPA

PARIS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential of artificial intelligence (AI), cognitive technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to deliver value to the enterprise will be the focus of the ISG Automation Summit Paris, May 15–16, presented by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The two-day event at the Shangri-La Hotel Paris will provide an in-depth look at the opportunities and pitfalls in implementing and integrating AI, cognitive and RPA technologies across the enterprise. Through a series of strategic expert presentations offering practical advice and feedback, participants will gain a clear understanding of the opportunities within their own IT and business environment and the process for building a business case for automation projects and test phases.

"Consumers and industries are increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and cognitive automation, as we enter the next phase of technological transformation," said Lyonel Roüast, partner and president of ISG SEMEA and host of the event in Paris. "Information flows from an increasing number of devices, such as machines, cars, consumer goods, clothing and medical devices, and creates a data pool. Companies must learn to use this data effectively to remain competitive and benefit from these market changes."

Jean-Charles Lagache, chief operating officer of BNP Paribas Personal Finance, will deliver the keynote address, "One Year On – Where We Stand," on Wednesday morning, May 15. Additional speakers include Sébastien Joly, director of HR Solutions Development, Carrefour; Toni Bocock, president, FITT France, and experts from Wipro, Infosys, DXC, Fujitsu, Blue Prism and Automation Anywhere.

In addition, ISG advisors will cover the state of the automation market and deliver case studies on how enterprises are utilizing current technologies and scaling automation within their organizations; how cognitive can be used for business process automation, and how to drive automation execution in compliance with regulatory requirements. An ISG Startup Challenge will feature entrepreneurs behind innovative solutions pitching their technology for judges and audience members, who will vote on the solution that adds the most business value.

"RPA, cognitive and blockchain technologies are creating competitive advantage by improving customer service, back-office operations and warehouse management," Roüast said. "The Paris event is a unique opportunity to hear from key players in the automation and AI market addressing the best ways to prepare for transformational change, evaluate automation platforms, safeguard infrastructure and privacy and harness the flood of data impacting enterprises."

Additional information and registration for the ISG Automation Summit is available at the event website.

