ISG Celebrates Employee Ownership Month by Launching the ISG Impact Fund

MANKATO, Minn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG, a 100% employee-owned firm through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), is proud to announce the launch of the ISG Impact Fund. This program is designed to amplify the generosity of its employee owners and strengthen the communities where they live and work. As a multi-disciplinary architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm, ISG is committed to making a lasting impact.

The launch coincides with Employee Ownership Month, a time when ISG celebrates the power and purpose of employee ownership. An ownership mindset is at the core of everything ISG does. With each employee owner personally invested in the firm's success, they bring passion and design expertise to their clients and projects. Clients benefit from a fully engaged team whose collective knowledge keeps their best interests at the forefront, while community members see the positive impact of the firm's work and team's volunteer efforts.

ISG has a long history of giving back through corporate sponsorships and charitable contributions. The ISG Impact Fund adds greater intention, consistency, and transparency to the firm's giving. It empowers employee owners to take an active role in directing where contribution dollars go. It also encourages giving by offering a matching structure, reinforcing ISG's owner-driven approach to philanthropy.

The ISG Impact Fund matches up to $250 in charitable donations per employee annually. Eligible organizations must be registered 501(c)(3) nonprofits that align with ISG's core values of being dynamic, working together, earning respect, responding quickly, and being empathetic. The new program allows employee owners to support causes that matter most to them and their communities, while also aligning with ISG's mission.

As part of this year's Employee Ownership Month celebration, ISG invited employee owners to nominate and vote for a nonprofit to receive the first ISG Impact Fund donation. The selected organization was Hunger Task Force based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With a mission to prevent hunger and malnutrition, Hunger Task Force ensures families have food on the table while working toward long-term solutions to end hunger. Their work is rooted in understanding community needs and responding with action.

Team members from ISG's Brookfield, Wisconsin office have assisted the organization through volunteer efforts to support residents across eastern Wisconsin. As the winning nonprofit, Hunger Task Force received a monetary donation.

"It is inspiring to see our employee owners support an organization that's close to home and doing great work," says Chelsea Davis, ISG ESOP Committee member and Brookfield office leader, "The ISG Impact Fund match program is a powerful way for us to extend our impact beyond the workplace."

ISG's Employee Ownership Month celebration also included contributions to runner-up organizations, acknowledging the meaningful work they do in local communities. Runner up organizations were: Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP) in Northwest Arkansas, CASA in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Leader Valley in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

In addition to financial support, ISG continues to invest in hands-on service through its Impact Day program, which provides each employee owner with eight hours of paid time off annually to volunteer with organizations they care about. These programs balance acts of giving with acts of service, strengthening the connections that make communities thrive.

Together, ISG's Impact Fund and Impact Day demonstrate the firm's ongoing commitment to community, employee engagement, and client partnerships. Visit the ISG website to learn more about their Employee Ownership culture.

About ISG

ISG, a 100% ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 50 years of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 600+ professionals in offices in Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

