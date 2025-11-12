ISG Opens Durham Office to Strengthen Presence and Drive Growth Across the Triangle

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG is expanding its North Carolina footprint with the launch of a new office in Durham. This strategic expansion strengthens ISG's ability to serve clients, positively impact communities, and accelerate growth throughout the Triangle region.

ISG's new office location at the historic American Tobacco Campus in Durham, North Carolina. Photo Credit: Discover Durham

As a multi-disciplinary firm with over 600 professionals and hundreds of successful projects statewide, ISG brings capacity, expertise, and local understanding to Durham. The new office complements ISG's existing Raleigh, North Carolina location and supports ongoing partnerships with clients throughout the area. Local projects include education, retail, and commercial spaces such as the Durham Academy Lower School Outdoor Play Areas, Charlotte Brody Discovery Garden at Duke University, and ALDI, as well as multifamily residential projects like 518 Morehead, 605 West, Beckon, Elliott Square, and Venable.

"We are a firm of high performers whose clients value our responsive service, creative design professionals, and technical skills," says Lynn Bruns, ISG Chief Executive Officer, "Opening an office in Durham allows us to further enhance the experience and services we deliver to existing clients in this geography, while building capacity for new clients."

The new office is located within the historic American Tobacco Campus, a landmark that has evolved from a century-old factory into a vibrant mixed-use development that has transformed downtown Durham into a hub for business, culture, and community. The campus brings together office spaces, residences, arts and music venues, educational institutions, and recreation, all in a live, work, and play environment that reflects the dynamic communities ISG helps design and support.

The American Tobacco Campus is more than a historic landmark; it represents the intersection of markets ISG serves. From education, sports, and recreation to food processing and industrial manufacturing, ISG's multi-disciplinary expertise aligns with the location's vibrant mix of uses. This location in Durham also fits ISG's vision for establishing permanent roots in a thriving community with an energetic urban core.

"I'm excited to open ISG's new Durham office alongside my talented colleagues, bringing elevated and inspired design solutions to the region," shares Jesse Turner, ISG Project Executive and Durham Office Leader, "Being located within the American Tobacco Campus is an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to contributing a new layer to the rich history of these beautifully restored buildings."

ISG's expansion creates opportunities to tap into the region's exceptional talent pool. The firm plans to increase internship opportunities for students from schools such as Duke University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and NC State University. ISG is also eager to recruit alumni and local professionals who are eager to grow within the 100% employee-owned firm.

Looking ahead, the firm aims to deepen partnerships with university programs that align with its expertise in architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning services, including NC State's Design + Build program, NC A&T's College of Engineering, and Duke University's Nicholas School of the Environment. These collaborations position ISG to create pathways for the next generation of industry leaders.

With team members from recently acquired LIFT and JDAVIS joining forces at the new location, ISG anticipates tripling the size of its Durham office within the next two years. Discover career opportunities and ISG's commitment to employee ownership at ISGInc.com/careers.

About ISG

ISG, a 100% ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 50 years of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 600+ professionals in offices in Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

