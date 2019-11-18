ISG Executive Wins 2019 Stevie® Award for Transformational Sourcing Relations Leadership

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced Kimberly Tobias has won a Stevie® Award for her work guiding ISG clients on their digital transformation journeys as part of the 16th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Tobias, a business development executive with ISG Americas, accepted the Stevie Award in the category of Transformational Sourcing Relations Leadership at a gala awards banquet Friday, November 15, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The award recognizes Tobias for her leadership in advising clients on digital transformation and for driving exceptional growth in the ISG Digital Solutions business.

"Congratulations to Kimberly and the ISG team for this well-deserved recognition," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. "Kimberly is an outstanding leader who understands what it takes to help our enterprise clients transform their organizations for success in the digital age."

ISG is a global leader in digital transformation strategy and solutions, helping its blue-chip roster of the world's largest enterprises leverage digital technologies – including automation, cloud computing, data analytics and blockchain – to achieve operational excellence and faster growth.

Tobias is the fifth ISG leader to receive the Stevie Award in the last year two years. In 2018, Chip Wagner, CEO, ISG Automation, took home the honor for his pioneering work in the field of robotic process automation (RPA), while Lois Coatney, president, ISG GovernX®, and Jennifer Stein, partner and leader of ISG Life Sciences, were recognized for Transformational Sourcing Relations Leadership in the 15th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business last year. Earlier this year, ISG Partner Jeff Augustin was recognized with a Stevie for his work in Transformation Sourcing Relations Leadership.

Tobias' recognition was part of the "Red Ladder Women in Technology" category sponsored by HCL America, Inc.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business is an international competition produced by the creators of the prestigious International Business Awards® and American Business Awards®. The Stevie is widely considered to be the world's premier business award.

