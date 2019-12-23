ISG Launches Research on Service Management, Financial Outsourcing, Microsoft and Salesforce Ecosystems

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched four research studies examining the service integration and management market, the financial and accounting outsourcing market, the Microsoft ecosystem market and the Salesforce ecosystem partner market.

The study results will be published in four comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports in 2020. The new reports help enterprise clients make informed choices about the services providers they use, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

"Our ISG Provider Lens reports serve as a roadmap for enterprise clients looking for new technology partners or considering changes in their vendor relationships," he said. "These reports, and the others we have planned for 2020, provide a comprehensive assessment of vendors in each of the 19 technology service areas we will examine in the coming year."

SIAM/ITSM: The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ SIAM/ITSM Report, covering the U.S. and Germany markets, is scheduled to be released in April. It will cover service integration and management, a collection of frameworks and best practices encompassing the people, processes and tools required to managed end-to-end services through their entire lifecycles.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 240 technology and service providers in the SIAM/ITSM space. Working in collaboration with ISG's global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the SIAM space, based on ISG's experience working with its clients.

The six quadrants that will be covered are: System Integrators for ServiceNow Products, Business Value Service Management, Service Design & Transition, Sourcing Information Management, Service Operation & Delivery, and System Integrators for BMC Software Products.

Financial and Accounting Outsourcing: The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Financial and Accounting Outsourcing Report, covering the global, U.S. and U.K. markets, is scheduled to be released in April. It will cover finance and accounting services that have evolved from FTE-based transactional services to digital services.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 35 financial and accounting outsourcing vendors. The research team will include two quadrants in the report: Digital Consulting and Digital Operations.

An Archetype report also will be published as part of this study. These reports, unique to ISG, are the study of typical buyer types for each service area, as observed by ISG advisors.

Microsoft Ecosystem: The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Report, covering the U.S., Brazil and Germany markets, is scheduled to be released in March. It will focus on both the established workplace environment dominated by Microsoft's Office 365 suite and the public and private cloud market covered by Microsoft's Azure portfolio.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 180 service providers covering Microsoft products. The research team will include five quadrants in the report: Managed Services for Azure for the Midmarket and for Large Accounts, Office 365 and Modern Workplace for the Midmarket and for Large Accounts, and SharePoint Integration for SAP on Azure.

Salesforce Ecosystem Partners: The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Report, covering the U.S., Brazil and Germany markets, is scheduled to be released in March. It will examine various offerings around the Salesforce platform, including providers that design, configure and implement Salesforce solutions for clients.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 45 Salesforce partners. The research team will include four quadrants in the report: Implementation & Integration Services, Implementation Services for Core Clouds, Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud, and Managed Application Services.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further study details are available in these digital brochures: SIAM/ITSM, Financial and Accounting Outsourcing, Microsoft Ecosystem and Salesforce Ecosystem Partners. Companies not listed in the brochures can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

