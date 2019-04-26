ISG Named 2019 Growth Partner of the Year by Automation Anywhere

STAMFORD, Conn., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has been named Automation Anywhere's 2019 Growth Partner of the Year in recognition of the firm's growing use of Automation Anywhere software to help its clients automate their business processes.

The award was presented to ISG at Automation Anywhere's annual Imagine New York, a two-day experience for customers and partners.

ISG has been an Automation Anywhere partner since 2015 and its use of Automation Anywhere software has grown more than 500 percent over the past four years, based on revenues the robotic process automation (RPA) software provider has realized in connection with ISG client engagements.

"Client demand for automation solutions continues to rise, and ISG Automation is well positioned for continued growth in 2019," said Mark Davison, partner and global leader, ISG Automation. "We especially value our partnership with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in RPA software, as we help our clients along their automation journey – from initial planning and proofs of concept to leveraging Centers of Excellence to scale automation across the enterprise."

ISG is a market leader in automation and digital business solutions. The firm's ISG Automation business is one of its faster-growing, reflecting strong market demand among enterprise clients for business process automation.

ISG Automation's portfolio of services includes automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of Centers of Excellence to scale automation across the enterprise, training and organizational change management and ongoing technical support and managed services.

"Automation Anywhere is delighted to recognize ISG with this award," said Eddie O'Brien, senior vice president, Global Channel Partners, Automation Anywhere. "We are thrilled to honor ISG for their leadership in helping organizations digitize business operations, drive increased productivity, improve customer experiences and dramatically lower operating costs through intelligent automation."

"Harnessing Automation Anywhere's RPA platform, we help organizations deploy software bots that work side-by-side with humans to automate repetitive, mundane tasks – liberating people to focus on higher-level business initiatives that only humans are capable of delivering," Davison said.

