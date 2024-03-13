ISG Provider Lens™ HCM Technology 2024 Declares HiBob a “Rising Star” in HCM for Small and Mid-Markets

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob , the company behind Bob, the modern HR platform transforming the world of work is named "Rising Star" in this year's ISG Provider Lens™ evaluation for core HCM Technology plus Talent Management for Small and Mid Markets.

The report highlights how Bob simplifies HR complexity, drives productivity, collaboration, and engagement. It also emphasizes the tools for automating core HR functions and seamless integration capabilities. Additionally, it calls out Bob's support of global, multinational companies by providing a localized experience for people.

"HiBob's offering Bob caters to mid-market clients, including those with fluid organizational structures. It automates core HR functions, enables a tech-strong corporate culture and readily integrates essential adjacent HCM solutions," said Stacey Cadigan, at ISG.

The report emphasizes the platform's strengths in interoperability, user experience, and global capabilities. It underscores the significance of employee engagement, centralized processes, and considerations such as language, currency, and site setups for scalability and future growth.

The study commends its efficient payroll management, crucial for consolidating payroll with multiple systems, and the platform's agility, enabling quick pivots to meet evolving needs.

Ronni Zehavi, CEO at HiBob said: "We're building the platform for the future of work characterized by changes in demographic patterns, work values, and technology. This is a pivotal moment for HR to reinvent itself. Companies that embrace a people-first strategy will be better positioned to attract and retain top talent in this evolving landscape."

About HiBob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform Bob. It offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business. Used by more than 3,600 multinational companies to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent and elevate employee engagement.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

