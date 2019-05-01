ISG Selects 25 Best Examples of Digital Transformation to be Featured in Upcoming Book

STAMFORD, Conn., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has selected the 25 best examples of digital transformation to be published in its forthcoming book, Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships, due out the first week in June.

The second edition ISG digital case study ebook will be published by ISG Research and feature the top 25 case studies of the most impactful and innovative digital transformations, as chosen by an expert ISG digital review committee from submissions received from technology and service providers worldwide.

ISG evaluated each case study by interviewing the customers involved, assessing the impact of each transformation on the customer's business and indexing the evaluation criteria to determine the top 25 case studies. The providers recognized in these case studies are (in alphabetical order): BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions; Capgemini; Cognizant; CSS Corp.; Cyient; Deqode; Fujitsu; Happiest Minds Technologies; Infosys; LTI; Mindtree; Mphasis; Ramco Systems; Stefanini; Sutherland; Tata Communications; Tech Mahindra; Thoughtworks; Trianz; Unisys; UST- Global and WNS.

Three service providers—Capgemini, Fujitsu and Mindtree—will be recognized with two case studies each. Across the 25 case studies to be included in the ebook are examples of innovative projects for global pharmaceutical, insurance, consumer packaged goods and banking companies, as well as retail chains, airlines, telecommunications providers and nonprofit enterprises.

"The providers and their enterprise clients chosen for our digital case study ebook have produced truly transformative results," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader, ISG Research. "Their innovative executions, applications of cutting-edge digital technologies and strong, value-added partnerships will provide valuable insights for readers looking to maximize the benefits of digital technology in their own enterprises."

Herrera noted that ISG obtained direct customer feedback to verify each provider's claims, in addition to evaluating each case study on the basis of the following criteria:

Uniqueness: The provider's ability to help its clients think beyond the obvious in digital transformation and design the abstract. Complexity: Obtaining success while driving the design and delivery of complex digital solutions. Impact: The net business impact the transformation delivered to the end client. Commitment to Client Success: The provider's commitment and confidence in the success of its clients, as demonstrated through flexibility, collaboration, investments and commercial innovations.

Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships will be published as an ebook and in PDF. For more information and to obtain a copy, contact ISG.

