ISG to Host 2018 Digital Business Summit Series

The Digital Business Summit is ISG's premier annual strategic event series tailored for C-level executives. It brings together experienced senior digital business strategists and technology leaders to explore the digital future of business in an interactive conference experience that combines thought-provoking sessions led by ISG and industry experts with smaller "Spark" discussions and hands-on technology demonstrations.

"The impact of digital has transcended all industries and global economies. It has challenged CEOs, CIOs and business executives to embrace new technologies that enhance customer experience and engagement, optimize business processes, and support future growth," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research and Events.

Herrera said the ISG Digital Business Summit events "take a practical approach to helping C-level executives understand how they can emerge as leaders and drive the digital future of business within their organizations."

The ISG Digital Business Summit series has been enhanced this year with an immersive on-site experience designed to foster learning and keep ideas and innovation flowing over the entire two days. The events feature hands-on innovation labs with interactive technology demonstrations in open theater environments; "Spark" sessions that allow participants to have an open exchange of ideas in a collaborative setting; fireside chats with high-level executives, and deep-dive sessions exploring specific topics.

Each Digital Business Summit event will explore the latest trends, technologies and impacts of artificial intelligence, big data and the Internet of things (IoT), blockchain and the future of work. Participants will include senior IT leaders (CIOs and CTOs), senior business strategists and operating executives, along with senior marketing, finance and risk management leaders.

The Digital Business Summit in Dallas also will host the first-ever 2018 ISG Paragon Awards™ Americas, which recognize innovative approaches that help enterprises leverage technology to make a real and lasting impact on their businesses. The awards will be presented during a gala dinner on June 11.

The Dallas event also will feature the inaugural Women in Digital Forum, hosted by ISG Partner Lois Coatney, that will enable participants to exchange ideas on diversity in the workplace, how to advance within an organization and address other business concerns.

More details can be found on the respective websites for each event: the Dallas Digital Business Summit here and the Berlin Digital Business Summit here.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

