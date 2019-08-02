ISG Workshops to Explore IA Business Frameworks at Intelligent Automation Week Chicago

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will present two in-depth workshops on scaling intelligent automation (IA) and building centers of excellence at Intelligent Automation Week, August 5–8 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

On Monday, August 5, Scott Furlong, partner, ISG Business Services, and Darryl Hamer, business development executive, ISG Automation, will lead, "Establishing an Evolving Foundation for IA Scale," at 1 p.m. The workshop will introduce participants to the critical success factors for achieving "Bot 3.0" status, the most advanced state of automation maturity as revealed in the 2019 ISG "Bot 3.0" report, the second annual ISG study of enterprise automation capability.

"Our new ISG research shows enterprise commitment to implementing automation technologies is growing and investment is paying off," Furlong said. "Just like the organizations that attend Intelligent Automation Week, the businesses we surveyed understand the value of automation and are quickly taking steps to realize fully the technology's potential in their own enterprises. We look forward to showing participants how to put the right foundations in place to enable and scale IA."

On Tuesday, August 6, Furlong will lead the interactive discussion, "Determining your CoE Model," at 11:15 a.m., guiding participants through a detailed, interactive exploration of the steps required to design and build an automation center of excellence (CoE) for their business.

"An automation CoE is a critical function for enterprises that wish to scale automation across the enterprise and drive business results," Furlong said. "Our research shows the number of enterprises that have established an automation center of excellence and are experimenting with cognitive technology has more than doubled in the last year."

Nearly all enterprises at the most advanced stages of automation maturity are meeting or exceeding their expectations for cost savings, reduced cycle time and improved data accuracy, ISG research finds.

A sponsor and exhibitor, ISG will showcase its latest automation research, strategies and use cases at booth #305 throughout the four-day conference, an event expected to draw hundreds of executives spanning such functional areas as shared services, IT, process improvement, operations and more, and operating at all stages of their digital transformation journeys. ISG also will co-host with Automation Anywhere an informal executive networking dinner, Tuesday, August 6, at 7 p.m. at Shula's Steak House.

