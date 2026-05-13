Ishan Technologies Boosts Service Agility and Customer Experiences with Oracle

Oracle Communications to support Indian ICT leader's goal to optimize operations and expedite delivery of new digital services

AHMEDABAD, India and AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ishan Technologies, a rapidly evolving information and communication technology (ICT) company, has selected Oracle Communications to drive an ambitious, end-to-end digital transformation initiative. The collaboration aims to modernize charging and billing, enabling faster time-to-market for new offerings, more flexible pricing and discount models, and improved operational efficiency across Ishan's portfolio. The program will also help establish a unified digital backbone to support Ishan Technologies' continued expansion.

"Partnering with Oracle Communications marks a significant milestone for Ishan Technologies," said Pinkesh Kotecha, CMD, Ishan Technologies. "This initiative gives us an integrated monetization foundation and flexibility for complex business models, enabling us to develop solutions tailored to evolving customer demands, boost operational efficiency, and accelerate our journey towards full digitalization. Most importantly, it reflects our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with exceptional digital experiences."

Ishan Technologies operates across five high-growth service lines, including enterprise internet and ISP/NLD connectivity over 100,000+ km of fiber, surveillance and networking integration, cybersecurity and compliance services, managed cloud and data center solutions, and smart city command centers.

Accelerating business service delivery

As demand for agile, data-driven infrastructure grows, Ishan Technologies is evolving from a standalone telecom services model to an AI-enabled, digital-first infrastructure and experience platform. Anchored in a commitment to superior service and long-term value creation, this transformation reshapes how the company will engage with customers. By deploying Oracle Cloud Scale Monetization and Oracle Unified Operations, Ishan Technologies can leverage solutions that combine advanced monetization and closed-loop automation via Oracle's order orchestration, inventory, and service fulfilment functions on a telco-grade platform.

Automated orchestration will help accelerate time to revenue as the company transitions to modern connectivity services, integrating data networks, cloud interconnect, MPLS, SASE, and bandwidth-on-demand under a single umbrella. With Oracle, Ishan Technologies will be able to deliver end-to-end service lifecycle management for faster service provisioning, automatic identification, and mapping of network resources through integration with network monitoring and management tools, and end-to-end network and service topology views for better insight and troubleshooting. Machine learning (ML)-driven advanced root cause analysis capabilities will help Ishan Technologies' operations teams swiftly identify and prioritize service-impacting issues and initiate targeted actions to quickly resolve them.

Advanced monetization will also help Ishan Technologies reduce custom development, improve billing accuracy, and accelerate new service launches. Built-in charging and billing plus payment and collections experiences are integrated across digital channels using TM Forum APIs. In tandem, Ishan Technologies can support unified rating across prepaid and postpaid customers using a single rating/calculation function, with flexible charging, discounts, and billing adjustments for campaigns, agreements, and differentiated offers. Complex enterprise billing model support includes multi-organization/legal-entity billing, enterprise hierarchies, single bill, and cross-line-of-business discounts.

"As service providers face increasing competition and disruption, they're turning to real-time, scalable digital platforms to simplify and automate business operations," said Andrew Morawski, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Applications, Regulated Industries. "Innovative operators like Ishan Technologies are leading the way in creating connected digital experiences that respond to customer expectations and market demands."

Aarav Solutions was chosen as the delivery partner based on more than 13 years of Oracle Communications implementation experience.

To learn more about Oracle Communications industry solutions, visit the Oracle Communications LinkedIn page.

About Ishan Technologies:

Founded in 2000, Ishan Technologies is a leading ICT company with a strong pan-India presence, enabling organisations to build and scale digital infrastructure for the AI era. The company delivers integrated solutions across network connectivity, data centre services, cloud, and a unified AI ready digital platform, serving enterprises, government institutions, and retail customers. With over 25 years of expertise, Ishan Technologies is committed to building secure, scalable, and sovereign digital ecosystems that power India's next phase of digital and AI growth.

About Oracle Communications

Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience. www.oracle.com/communications.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle