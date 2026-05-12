Oracle Java to Power Samsung Electronics' Global Semiconductor Development

Oracle Java SE Universal Subscription to enhance Samsung's security and streamline licensing for its mission-critical operations

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that the Oracle Java SE Universal Subscription will help standardize global software development at Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology. With the Oracle Java SE Universal Subscription, Samsung can simplify IT operations and strengthen security by consolidating its global internal application development on Oracle Java.

To continue to expand and support its global workforce, Samsung needed to standardize on a single application development platform for its software development projects. With the Java SE Universal Subscription, Samsung can streamline licensing and address compliance risk, simplify IT operations, and enhance security across its mission-critical operations.

"Adopting the Java SE Universal Subscription reinforces our commitment to providing our internal engineering teams with a secure, reliable, and standardized development environment," said Keun-Ho Lee, executive vice president and head of system development, Samsung Electronics. "Through our collaboration with Oracle Java, we're able to minimize operational risk, streamline license management, and continue our focus on innovation."

Through the Java SE Universal Subscription, Oracle is extending its long-standing relationship with Samsung, supporting Samsung as it strengthens its security and helping it ensure consistent, enterprise-class support across its internal software environment. To help Samsung ensure that sensitive, mission-critical semiconductor development is uninterrupted, the Java SE Universal Subscription will enable its engineers to access the latest security patches, including proactive updates that are part of a more structured security patching system compared to open source alternatives. In addition, Samsung's engineers can benefit from enhanced technical support through the Oracle Java support team.

"Samsung is one of many global organizations that are taking advantage of the Java platform's scalability and reliability," said Mike Ringhofer, senior vice president, worldwide Java business, Oracle. "We are proud to support Samsung's engineering teams as they leverage Oracle Java to help drive advancements in semiconductor technology."

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SOURCE Oracle