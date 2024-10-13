iSHANG and 3Business Collaborate on Web3 Coupon Enterprise Solution under Cyberport Web3 Proof-of-Concept Subsidy Scheme

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iSHANG Technology Limited ("iSHANG"), a leading technology company specializing in Web3 enterprise solutions, is delighted to announce its collaboration with 3Business, the corporate brand of Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited, under the Cyberport Web3 Proof-of-Concept Subsidy Scheme to implement the Web3 Coupon Enterprise Solution (Web3-Coupon) leveraging 5G. This new collaboration represents a major leap forward in enhancing customer engagement and rewards. For more information, please visit - https://ishang.com/web3-coupon-enterprise-solution/

iSHANG and 3Business Collaborate on the Web3 Coupon Enterprise Solution under the Cyberport Web3 Proof-of-Concept Subsidy Scheme

The Web3 Coupon Enterprise solution enables customers to earn unique high-valuable rewards through the Web3 Coupon platform. By introducing personalized, exclusive rewards, it has the potential to transform customer acquisition and reward programs.

The solution will also add a new dimension to 3Business current mobile advertising services for enterprises by revolutionizing the way businesses manage customer engagement and loyalty campaigns. Leveraging Web3 technologies, the solution can ensure secure and traceable transactions, instilling trust and confidence in customers.

By integrating 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain technologies and smart contracts, iSHANG Web3-Coupon provides an innovative, secure and transparent platform to simplify coupon management processes such as creation, distribution, redemption and tracking. This streamlines operations and enhances overall efficiency. It addresses the limitations of traditional mass promotion messages by offering a comprehensive solution for merchants to manage and analyze promotion results, conversion rates, and customer consumption data.

The transparency and immutability of the Web3 Coupon System, powered by blockchain technology, establish a trustworthy environment for customers. They can easily verify the authenticity and validity of coupons.

"Web3 seeks to transform various aspects of our digital lives, including how businesses incentivize and reward customers," said Samson Lee, Co-founder and CEO of iSHANG. "We are thrilled to collaborate with 3Business in implementing the Web3-Coupon. This collaboration represents a significant step towards revolutionizing the customer incentives and loyalty programs. Leveraging the power of Web3 technologies, 5G and the support from the Cyberport Web3 Proof-of-Concept Subsidy Scheme, the solution will provide business customers with a secure, transparent, and efficient coupon system that drives customer engagement and enhances their overall experience."

The Cyberport Web3 Proof-of-Concept Subsidy Scheme plays a vital role in fostering innovation and adoption of Web3 technologies across various industries. By providing financial support, the scheme empowers businesses to explore the potential of emerging technologies and accelerate the commercial adoption of Web3 in different industry sectors.

Blockchain technology ensures the transparency and security of commercial transactions and enhances the trust of merchants and consumers. Web3-Coupon revolutionizes traditional coupons by introducing an element of uniqueness and exclusivity. The model shifts from general points accumulation to earning unique digital assets, potentially transforming customer loyalty. It adds a layer of personalization and value, enhancing customer engagement and fostering a deeper connection with the brand. Web3-Coupon represents a major leap forward in customer engagement and loyalty programs, providing customers with a more dynamic, engaging and rewarding experience.

About iSHANG Technology Limited (iSHANG)

iSHANG operates a "Web3-as-a-Service" (W3aaS) platform that provides the infrastructure and a gateway for brands & enterprises to enter into the Web3 market. iSHANG W3aaS platform developed 10 x Web3 Solutions that are built on Ethereum and Polygon blockchain using IPFS (Inter Planetary Filing System) decentralized storage system. In addition, iSHANG provides Campaign Driven Launchpad & Marketplace, designed for brands & enterprises to launch their web3 marketing campaigns & facilitates the promotion, customer acquisition, retention programs and also secondary exchange of NFTs. Ultimately, iSHANG also offers one-stop consulting campaign management which develop tailor-made Web3 marketing campaigns empowering brands and enterprises to transform their businesses in various use-cases to capitalize new market opportunities.

