ISI Elite Training Marks System Wide Record Quarter Since Inception

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ISI® Elite Training, one of the nation's fastest growing boutique fitness concepts built on athletic-based-training (ABT), today released the brand's Q3 report. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and related variant spikes, ISI Elite Training's quarterly report demonstrates the continued growth of boutique fitness concepts within the overall health and fitness industry.

ISI Elite Training's Q3 report resulted in a record quarter system wide growth across the board. The boutique franchise fitness brand reported a record average facility sales growth (AUV) of 53 percent from this time last year, while seeing a 27 percent increase in sales quarter-over-quarter through the first three quarters of 2021 (total sales includes memberships, retail, supplement, and other in-gym consumables). As a brand, ISI Elite Training has seen 103 percent YOY growth in membership, with two locations, Tega Cay, SC and John's Island, SC, opening on day one with more than 200 memberships sold.

"We are super pumped with how our brand is being embraced by communities across the nation," said Adam Rice, CEO, ISI Elite Training. "Many of our Franchise Partners were longtime members and have embraced our style of community-based ABT training into their daily lives. This level of commitment toward health and fitness is not just about working out, or eating healthy, but adopting a mindset found in team sports that builds confidence, character, and challenges each member to be better than they were the day before."

ISI Elite Training continues its momentum into Q4 and into next year targeting 100 total locations by the end of 2022. At this time last year, ISI Elite Training had awarded 17 franchises in four states. Today, the brand reports 62 awarded franchises in nine states including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, California and a seven-store deal in Scottsdale, Arizona.

To get more people engaged in taking control of their personal health and fitness, ISI Elite Training created the IRON 45 Challenge that offers a special membership offer of 45 days for $99 that challenges members with an element of accountability, nutrition goals and mental agility and toughness. IRON45 attracted more than 2,000 participants with more than 650 being first time members.

The Growth of Boutique Fitness Concepts

Starting in the early 2000s, boutique fitness centers grew aggressively and continued to build momentum. People now had many choices to select the type of fitness regimen they wanted. Through this growth, many boutique fitness concepts launched in regions across the nation. According to the Global Health & Fitness Association, boutique fitness memberships expanded 121 percent from 2013 to 2018. Although started from a smaller base, boutique fitness concepts comprise nearly 35 percent of total revenue within the larger fitness industry category.

Learn more about ISI Elite Training franchising opportunities or how you can get involved in Athletic-Based Training.

About ISI Elite Training

In 2011, ISI Elite Training Founder, Adam Rice opened his first facility in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Adam selected the name ISI® Elite Training based on Proverbs 27:17: "Iron Sharpens Iron, as one person sharpens another." In 2019, ISI Elite Training opened its successful boutique gym concept to franchising built on a philosophy of community alignment where like-minded people inspire, motivate, and hold each other accountable to achieve their desired results. ISI Elite training sessions are led by energetic and nationally certified coaches. Each workout takes members through a fast-paced Athletic Based Training (ABT) session, burning up to 1,000 calories in 50 minutes. ISI Elite training programs build self-confidence, increase muscular strength and endurance, burn fat, and improve flexibility for all fitness levels.

