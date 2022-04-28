ISI® Elite Training Opens in Apex

Rising Boutique Fitness Franchise Signals Continued Growth with First Corporate-owned location in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISI® Elite Training, one of the nation's fastest-growing boutique fitness concepts built on athletic-based training (ABT), announced today the opening of its newest North Carolina location, Apex. The new ABT-model fitness concept is owned and operated by ISI® Elite Training's CEO, Adam Rice. This is the brand's first location in the Raleigh market, with regional openings scheduled for Concord, NC; Greensboro, NC; Rock Hill, SC and Lexington, SC within the next few weeks.

The rapid growth of ISI® Elite Training's unique model has been rising since the brand started franchising just a few years ago. It continued to open locations during the COVID-19 pandemic and is on track to open 65 new locations throughout the U.S. by 2023. In its year-over-year (YOY) report, ISI® Elite Training reported a 12% growth in AUV as of Q1 2022 and 16% growth in Same Facility Sales (SFS) as of Q1 2022. "We are thrilled and proud to open Apex and serve another community with our unique workout model, designed to bring people together through a team workout model while focusing on each individual's personal fitness goals," says Adam Rice, CEO of ISI® Elite Training. "Cities across the nation embrace our community-focused ABT fitness model as people look to re-engage within their neighborhoods while taking a preventative approach toward their overall health and wellness.

Recently, the community-based, ABT-modeled fitness concept was recognized as one of the Top New and Emerging Franchises in 2022 in the April/May issue of Entrepreneur magazine. The ranking highlights the newest and hottest companies that have begun offering franchise opportunities since 2017. ISI® Elite Training ranked 138 of the top companies that have been in franchising for five years or less.

In 2021, ISI® Elite grew its membership base across its 16 open locations by 133 percent compared to previous years in operation. New store locations such as Tega Cay and John's Island, SC, opened with more than 250 memberships sold. Across each of its locations, ISI® Elite also reports a nearly 12% percent increase in facility sales growth (AUV). Retail channels in each ISI® Elite Training location increased more than 69 percent from last year.

In Q1/2022, the rising brand reported 73 awarded franchises, signing six in January 2022 alone, and is now in twelve states, including Florida, Tennessee, California, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, and a six-store deal in Scottsdale, Arizona. Other locations on track to open in Q2 include Miami, FL; Nashville, TN; and Folsom, CA.

The three main drivers of ISI® Elite Training's growth is its community-focused approach, athletic-based training (ABT) model, and quarterly challenges, accounting for nearly 300 percent of the fitness concept's year-over-year growth. Athletic-based training engages a sense of "team sports" where everyone contributes to the collective momentum of the workout. It instills accountability to everyone involved in the workout while empowering personal growth and exceeding fitness benchmarks.

About ISI® Elite Training

In 2011, ISI® Elite Training Founder Adam Rice opened his first facility in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Adam selected the name ISI® Elite Training based on Proverbs 27:17: "Iron Sharpens Iron, as one person sharpens another." In 2019, ISI® Elite Training opened its successful boutique gym concept to franchising built on a philosophy of community alignment where like-minded people inspire, motivate, and hold each other accountable to achieve their desired results. ISI® Elite training programs build self-confidence, increase muscular strength and endurance, burn fat, and improve flexibility for all fitness levels. Energetic and nationally certified coaches lead ISI® Elite training sessions, guiding members through a fast-paced Athletic Based Training (ABT) session, burning up to 1,000 calories in 50 minutes.

