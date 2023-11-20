isinwheel's Black Friday Blowout: Unbeatable Deals on Electric Commuting Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, isinwheel, the smart mobility brand owned and operated by X FUTURE INC., is excited to announce its upcoming Black Friday event. From November 17th to November 27th, customers can enjoy exclusive deals on isinwheel's innovative range of smart mobility products. The promotions will be available on both Amazon and the isinwheel Official Store.

isinwheel Black Friday Event
During the Black Friday event, customers can expect significant savings on e-scooters, e-bikes, and more. Whether you're a daily commuter or an urban adventurer, isinwheel has the perfect solution for your transportation needs.

Here are some of our featured products that make perfect gifts for the upcoming holidays:

  • GT2 800W Off Road Electric Scooter. Built for adventures, the GT2 offers powerful performance and durability. It's perfect for adventure seekers looking to conquer off-road terrain or effortlessly navigate city streets.
  • V8 Electric Skateboard with Portable Removable Battery & Remote Control. With a separate removable battery, the V8 is a popular choice among young riders who want to enjoy an unlimited range of travel experiences.
  • U2 Electric Cruiser Bike. The best partner for vacation, and the most reliable tools for commuting. With a modular 36V 13Ah battery, allows riders to travel up to 55miles per charge using pedal assist. U2 eBike lets you get across town like never before.

In addition to the above three products, we also have a special promotion for the Mini Pro Electric Scooter for Kids. This mini e-scooter is an excellent gift option for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Designed specifically for children, it provides a safe and fun way for kids to explore their surroundings.

isinwheel is committed to providing innovative and sustainable transportation solutions. By choosing isinwheel, you're not only purchasing cutting-edge products but also joining a community dedicated to smart and eco-friendly mobility options. Be sure to mark your calendars for our Black Friday event and visit isinwheel.com to explore the exclusive deals and discounts available.

About isinwheel:

Established in 2018, isinwheel, owned and operated by X FUTURE INC., is a global enterprise specializing in electric mobility for personal transportation. With a steadfast commitment to providing safe, stable, and reliable mobility products. We also actively practice the concept of sustainable development, with environmental protection and fashion as the core.

USA: https://www.isinwheel.com/collections/isinwheel-sale
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/isinwheel_global/
Youtube：https://www.youtube.com/isinwheel
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isinwheel.fans
X:  https://twitter.com/isinwheelglobal
Facebook Group : https://www.facebook.com/groups/isinwheel

