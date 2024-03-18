Island Pacific Seafood Market & Filipino Grocery Store Heats Up National Lumpia Day with Exciting Lumpia Eating Contest!

GRANADA HILLS, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Pacific Seafood Market celebrated National Lumpia Day in grand style this past weekend with their 3rd Annual Lumpia Eating Contest, held at their Granada Hills location. The event proved to be a sizzling success, drawing over 100 registered participants eager to showcase their lumpia-devouring skills.

Island Pacific Seafood Market celebrated National Lumpia Day in grand style this past weekend with their 3rd Annual Lumpia Eating Contest, held at their Granada Hills location. The event, sponsored by SoCal Filipinos, NutriAsia, Jufran, Magnolia and Ramar Foods proved to be a sizzling success, drawing over 100 registered participants from all over California eager to showcase their lumpia-devouring skills.

The competition featured a prestigious judging panel, including renowned competitive eater Raina Huang, also known as "Raina is Crazy," DJ Cherish TheLuv, Broadway Co-Producer of Here Lies Love, and respected community leader Joe Arciaga. After a fierce battle, Alex De Vera emerged victorious, conquering a mountain of 15 delicious lumpia provided by Magnolia and Ramar Foods. De Vera was rewarded with a cool $500 cash prize and ultimate bragging rights as the Lumpia King.

The electrifying event was streamed live on the SoCal Filipinos Facebook page, allowing enthusiastic fans to witness the epic competition unfold. DJ Midi Riperton kept the energy high throughout the day with a pulsating soundtrack, ensuring a fun and lively atmosphere for both contestants and spectators.

"We are thrilled with the turnout and excitement at this year's Lumpia Eating Contest," said Giselle Tongi- Walters, Island Pacific's Communications and Community Partnership Director. "National Lumpia Day is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate this iconic Filipino dish and bring our community together. We'd like to thank all the participants, judges, sponsors, and supporters who made this event a success."

Island Pacific Seafood Market remains committed to fostering a vibrant community and celebrating Filipino culture. Their annual Lumpia Eating Contest has become a highly anticipated tradition, and with its growing popularity, promises even more excitement in the years to come. Visit islandpacificmarket.com to find a store near you and join the vibrant Filipino community!

SOURCE Island Pacific Market