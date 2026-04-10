ISM® Announces 2026 R. Gene Richter Scholarship Winners

Six students from across the United States selected for top supply chain award

TEMPE, Ariz., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) today announced the six recipients of the 2026 R. Gene Richter Scholarship, one of the most competitive and prestigious awards for undergraduate supply chain students in the United States. The scholars represent exceptional academic achievement, leadership capability, and early professional experience that signal their potential to shape the future of the supply chain profession.

2026 R. Gene Richter Scholarship Winners Speed Speed

Recipients are selected based on academic excellence, leadership, extracurricular involvement, and professional experience, including internships and case competitions.

The 2026 R. Gene Richter Scholars include:

This cohort joins more than 150 Richter Scholars from 30 universities nationwide who have been recognized since 2004 and are now contributing to the profession across industry, consulting, and global supply organizations.

"We are very proud to introduce the 2026 class of Richter scholars," said Elizabeth Richter Dashe, CPSM, CSCP, principal of the R. Gene and Nandy D. Richter Foundation. "This year's scholars have already demonstrated the curiosity, discipline, and leadership mindset that supply chain will require in an increasingly complex global environment."

The 2026 Richter Scholars will be recognized during an exclusive executive session and at the ISM Awards Gala on April 27 at ISM World 2026, ISM's annual conference in Denver, April 26–28. Now in its 23rd year, the R. Gene Richter Scholarship provides a monetary award of up to US$15,000 in tuition assistance.

Notably, recipients are also given access to an executive mentor and leader in the profession and a former Richter scholar as a junior mentor. The program connects scholars to peer professional networks and early career experiences that support long‑term career success.

"These impressive students represent future leaders of the profession," said ISM Interim CEO Debbie Fogel-Monnissen. "Based on their commitment and accomplishments so far, we expect that they will contribute greatly to the success of their future organizations and the profession."

The R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program was established and named in memory of R. Gene Richter, who was a galvanizing force in the field of procurement. Richter is admired for elevating the profession to world-class stature. He led the supply organizations at Stanley Black & Decker, Hewlett-Packard, and International Business Machines (IBM). For information on the R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program and the 2026 winners, visit: richterfoundation.org, and ismworld.org/awards.

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 200,000 in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to connect and empower the global supply chain community to advance individual and organizational success. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® PMI® Reports (formerly Report On Business®), its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and assessments. The ISM® PMI® Reports — Manufacturing and Services — are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

About R. Gene and Nancy D. Richter Foundation

The R. Gene and Nancy D. Richter Foundation is a 501c3 private family foundation devoted to community service. It offers educational opportunities to supply chain and non-traditional undergraduates as well as supporting other community interests. It offers two scholarship programs, the R. Gene Richter Scholarship and the Nancy D. Richter Scholarship. The R. Gene Richter Scholarship identifies the future leaders of supply chain management and fast-track those individuals into the profession through a program of tuition assistance, executive mentoring, junior mentoring and networking. For more information, please visit: www.richterfoundation.org.

Contact: Jessica Boyd, 480.752.6276, ext. 3085

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SOURCE Institute for Supply Management