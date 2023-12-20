ISM® Announces Shortlist for 2023 Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards

Finalists represent outstanding programs and initiatives across 11 categories

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® announced its finalist shortlist for the ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards, which recognizes organizational programs, teams and initiatives that set new standards, exceed expectations, and help notably advance the supply chain management profession.

"While it has been a challenging time for many in supply chain and procurement, it has also brought forward incredible innovation and opportunities," said ISM Chief Product Officer Susan Marty. "We're excited to celebrate these award-winning organizations and to shine a light on their team's accomplishments."

The awards focus on key areas in which supply chain management adds value and makes a difference to companies. The categories and corresponding 2023 shortlist organizations are noted below.

Advanced Technology Digital Impact – How an organization has solved for a challenge leveraging advanced digital technology (ML, AI, RPA, IoT, blockchain, etc.) across the function or broader business enterprise.

WESCO International

Las Vegas Valley Water District

Category Management Excellence – How an organization has solved for a challenge leveraging strategic category management and demonstrating excellence.

DuPont

Data and Analytics Initiative – How an organization has solved for a challenge leveraging data and analytics across the function or broader business enterprise.

Velcro Companies

Mercury Marine (a division of Brunswick Corporation)

Diversity Champion — How an organization has advanced diversity within its company and the profession, and the impact this has made on its talent base and/or supply base/partners.

Apache Corporation

DuPont

Nova Southeastern University

Innovation — How an organization has used innovative practices to create opportunities, accelerate revenue, reduce costs, add value, create a competitive advantage, or solve a pervasive issue.

Zimmer Biomet

Procurement Solution Provider Impact – How a solution provider solves problems or provides notable opportunities for clients, based on specific client case studies.

Kloopify

Risk Management and Resilience — How a supply chain organization has managed, mitigated and/or resolved risk issues, disruption, or crises.

Alkermes

Cipla Ltd.

Supply Chain Consultancy Project – How an advisory firm solved a problem or provided a notable opportunity on behalf of or in partnership with a client.

BDO USA

Sustainability Commitment — How an organization has demonstrated its commitment to some or all of ISM's 11 Principles of Sustainability and Social Responsibility and/or Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) standards, the process for doing so and the results that were achieved.

DuPont

GSK

Zimmer Biomet

Talent Management Excellence – How an organization has demonstrated talent management excellence within their respective team(s).

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Zimmer Biomet

Transformation — How an organization has transformed its supply management/procurement function and the impact this has created.

Cipla Ltd.

DuPont

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Winners will be announced and celebrated at an awards gala and ceremony on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. The gala celebration will be held alongside ISM World 2024 Annual Conference.

The 2023 ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards were open to global organizations of any size and industry. Organizations could submit to one or more categories; entries explain initiatives, strategies and accomplishments that were implemented and/or begun in the prior 12 months. A panel of executive judges reviewed the submissions and ranked each against set criteria assessing process, initiative, commitment, impact, influence, and outcomes or achievements.

For more information about the awards program, winners and to register to attend the awards gala in April 2024, visit ismworld.org/trailblazer-awards.

