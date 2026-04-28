ISM® Honors Farryn Melton with 2026 J. Shipman Gold Medal Award

Created in 1931, the J. Shipman Gold Medal Award is ISM's most distinguished honor. It recognizes individuals whose sustained leadership, service and mentorship have shaped the profession and strengthened the global supply chain community.

Melton has served the procurement and supply chain community for nearly four decades, including 25 years as chief procurement officer across three global organizations: Novartis, Amgen and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS). Her career spans aerospace, entertainment and pharmaceuticals, with leadership roles at Boeing, Sony, Pfizer, Novartis, Amgen and Bristol Myers Squibb.

As senior vice president and chief procurement officer at BMS, Melton led a global organization managing more than $12 billion in spend and played a central role in delivering $1.5 billion in synergy savings following BMS's acquisition of Celgene. Her work consistently positioned procurement as a strategic partner—connecting sourcing, supplier performance and enterprise risk management to business strategy and long-term resilience.

In addition to operational impact, Melton is widely respected for advancing inclusive leadership and supplier diversity. Under her leadership, BMS established a robust supplier diversity program and set a goal of $1 billion in annual spend with diverse suppliers by 2025, achieving that milestone in 2023—two years ahead of schedule. She also prioritized talent development, mentoring and succession planning, contributing to the advancement of more than 10 senior leaders, primarily from underrepresented backgrounds.

During periods of significant disruption, Melton championed supplier partnership models and third-party risk management strategies that supported continuity of supply. These approaches helped maintain access to critical medicines during crises such as Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic, reinforcing procurement's role as a stabilizing force in times of uncertainty.

"Farryn is everything this award stands for," said Debbie Fogel-Monnissen, ISM Interim Chief Executive Officer. "She leads with integrity, lifts others up and builds strength that lasts. I'm grateful for the impact she's had on our profession, and on the people and communities she's helped along the way."

Since retiring from Bristol Myers Squibb in 2023, Melton has continued to invest in the profession through advisory and board service. She is the founder and CEO of Strategic Edge Advisories LLC, where she advises executive teams and boards on supply chain transformation, governance and enterprise strategy, and she serves as a strategic adviser to Accenture. She currently serves on the boards of Cambrex and SafeTouch Security and chairs the advisory board of ActOne Group.

Melton also founded the Chief Procurement Officers Alliance for Business Innovation (CABI), a nonprofit network focused on helping senior leaders strengthen supply chain resilience while expanding opportunity for small and midsize businesses. Her governance experience includes chairing the SAP/Ariba customer advisory board and service with the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, the National Minority Supplier Development Council and the Howard University supply chain program.

"I am deeply honored to receive the J. Shipman Gold Medal Award," Farryn Melton said. "My career has been shaped by mentors, teams and peers who believed in the importance of service, collaboration and developing others. This recognition affirms my belief that supply chain leadership is about stewardship—creating opportunity, strengthening resilience and leaving the profession better for the next generation."

Melton was formally recognized during the 2026 ISM Awards Gala on April 27 at ISM World, ISM's annual international supply chain conference.

About the J. Shipman Gold Medal Award

Johnson Shipman was a pioneer member of the New York affiliate of the National Association of Purchasing Agents, now Institute for Supply Management®, well-known for giving generously of his time and counsel. The J. Shipman Gold Medal Award was created in 1931, and is presented to those individuals whose modest, unselfish, sincere, and persistent efforts have aided the advancement of the procurement and supply chain field. Those chosen for the award have also assisted and guided members of the profession in their endeavors.

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 200,000 in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to connect and empower the global supply chain community to advance individual and organizational success. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® PMI® Reports (formerly Report On Business®), its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and assessments. The ISM® PMI® Reports — Manufacturing and Services — are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

Contact: Jessica Boyd, 480.752.6276, ext. 3085

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SOURCE Institute for Supply Management