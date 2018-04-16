Ismael Cala conquers Europe, touring in four countries

The life and business strategist, journalist, and writer of eight best-sellers about Leadership and emotional intelligence, Ismael Cala, will tour Europe; this time visiting four countries to impart conferences about different topics.

In the first two presentations he will share about Mindfulness Exponential Leadership, in English, and these will take place in Amberes, Belgium, on May 2nd and Stockholm, Sweden on May 4th.

Following the tour is Madrid's turn, where Cala will present his stellar conference with the world premiere of his newest work "The business of being you", and he will share techniques to enable us to focus and apply our own life's strategy based on who we are.

Then on May 24th, there will be a forum held in Milan, oriented in presenting his book "Awakening with Cala" with an audience of more than 150 participants.

Finally, on May 26th, Ismael Cala will participate as one of the speakers in the fifth TEDx Rome, which be dedicated to empowerment trough neutrality.

Ismael's comment: "I feel happy for having been invited to these conferences and forums, where I can allow myself to be an instrument to help expand awareness, by teaching about the use of Mindfulness as a tool to create inner balance, full presence and peace, and also provide with techniques to strengthen our self-confidence and leadership when facing changes."

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist, best-selling author, and international speaker specialized in personal development and mindful exponential leadership. He has received personalized training from renowned international leaders such as Robin Sharma, John C. Maxwell, Deepak Chopra, Brian Tracy, and Tony Robbins, and completed the Executive Program in Exponential Leadership at one of the most prestigious and advanced universities in the world, Singularity University in Silicon Valley, California. Through his conferences, workshops and personal growth retreats, he has touched the personal and professional lives of hundreds of thousands of people. He has positively impacted more than 400 companies in over 25 countries. The New York Times has identified him as "the Latino Larry King". A member of the National Speakers Association (NSA) in USA. Founder and president of CALA Enterprises Corporation, a content production company focused on leadership, mindfulness, happiness, productivity, and excellence as a culture. President & Founder of Ismael Cala Foundation.

