Ismael Cala enters Hotmart's Top 30

The growth of Cala Enterprises is consolidating it as one of the most influential knowledge ecosystems in the Spanish-speaking world.

The communicator and leadership strategist is positioned among the highest-revenue digital entrepreneurs in Latin America within Hotmart's NOVA 30 program.

The sustained expansion of Cala Enterprises responds to a strategy focused on internationalization, diversification of digital products, and global community building.

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the consolidation of the knowledge economy across Hispanic markets, entrepreneur and keynote speaker Ismael Cala has entered the Top 30 of the most relevant digital producers within the Hotmart ecosystem — a recognition that reflects the business maturity achieved by Cala Enterprises and its growing impact on the personal development and conscious leadership industry.

Hotmart is one of the leading global platforms for the commercialization and distribution of digital educational products, connecting content creators with millions of students and affiliates across multiple international markets.

The distinction is part of the NOVA 30 program, a strategic Hotmart initiative that identifies creators with the highest growth, operational sophistication, and revenue volume in Latin America. This positioning confirms Cala's evolution from influential communicator to builder of an internationally scaled digital education holding.

A business model based on scalable knowledge

The growth of Cala Enterprises is explained by a business architecture that combines structured training, high-impact events, and scalable digital products. Through business units such as Cala Academy, Cala Digital Media, and certification programs in leadership and emotional intelligence, the company has consolidated a diversified offering that serves both individual consumers and organizations.

Among its most representative programs are large-scale experiences such as "The Most Brutal Year of Your Life," designed to drive personal transformation through strategic action, as well as premium trainings focused on conscious communication, transformational leadership, and personal brand building. These initiatives have enabled the creation of a global community of students and professionals who engage with educational content on an ongoing basis.

According to institutional information, the Cala Enterprises ecosystem has invested in technological integration, affiliate marketing, and expansion into international markets — factors that currently define competitiveness within the Creator Economy. This approach has facilitated the cross-border monetization of knowledge and the positioning of its programs across multiple Spanish-speaking countries.

A consolidating regional trend

Cala's recognition comes at a time when the creator economy in Latin America is shifting from promise to productive reality. Hotmart projects exponential regional market growth over the coming decade, driven by the professionalization of digital producers, the diversification of educational assets, and the adoption of technological platforms that enable borderless scalability.

In this context, Cala's presence within the Top 30 reflects not only commercial performance but also the consolidation of a business model centered on human capital development. Through the Ismael Cala Foundation, the entrepreneur has also promoted social programs focused on youth leadership and emotional education, reinforcing a narrative of impact that combines profitability with purpose.

The positioning within Hotmart's Top 30 confirms that Cala Enterprises has successfully transitioned from thought leadership to the construction of a digital education company with corporate standards, regional vision, and sustained expansion capacity.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises