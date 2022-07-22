Ismael Cala presents the next edition of his public speaking academy from August 11 to 13

For three intensive face-to-face days at the Cala Center (Miami, Florida), participants will focus their energies on learning the tools that will take their oral communication to the next level.

MIAMI, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Life and business strategist, journalist, speaker, and eight-time bestselling author on leadership and emotional intelligence, Ismael Cala announced that he is preparing for the next edition of the Cala Speaking Academy (August 11-13), a training program that turns its participants into experts in communication and public speaking.

Since its first edition in 2018, more than 250 students have graduated - after living the training experience through a variety of television and radio studio applications, exercises, and meditation, all under the Cala Enterprises learning strategy.

Starting with this next event, participants will be able to enhance their personal brands by being included as a "Cala Speaker" on Ismael Cala's online platform where all graduates since the first edition will appear, in their professional area and with the level of certification acquired.

In the words of Ismael Cala: "I have been practicing the art of communicating and helping others to achieve these results for more than 40 years. In my career as a journalist, I have had the opportunity to interview more than 1,500 celebrities including artists, politicians, presidents, with over 1,300 hours of television broadcasting and more than 30,000 questions asked and answered by the guests. That is why, now, being able to share all this experience with my students at the public speaking academy is a dream come true."

The consensus of the graduates, including Samar Yorde (@soysaludable), Chiki Bom bom, and many more, is that this is a world-class experience in which they put their knowledge to the test as they acquire it with the personalized advice of Ismael Cala and his academic team.

For more information about this program, go to the website https://calaspeakingacademy.ismaelcala.com/

About the author:

Ismael Cala is a human development and life strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. For more than five years, he hosted the show CALA on CNN en español, becoming one of the most beloved and influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the business consortium CALA Group and the Ismael Cala Foundation as well as the author of El poder de escuchar, La vida es una piñata, El analfabeto emocional, Un buen hijo de P..., El secreto del bambú and Despierta con Cala, among others.

He is the ambassador of the concept Corporate Happiness in Latin America with which he has provided training to more than 400 companies in the US and LATAM.

Winner of the 2013 Ibero-American Personality Award and the illustrious guest of more than a dozen Latin American cities, Ismael has worked with masters such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and has trained alongside coaches such as Tony Robbins and Don Miguel Ruiz.

