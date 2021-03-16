Ismael Cala's oratory and communication academy restarts at the Cala Center in Miami

MIAMI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cala Speaking Academy, Ismael Cala's oratory and communication academy restarts in-person classes in the city of Miami from March 18 to 21.

"The pandemic has shown us that communicating well is a necessity, not a luxury", Cala explained on resuming the popular course, now in new facilities at the Cala Center.

Around twenty hand-picked individuals will spend four intense days training at the Cala Center in Miami and will learn all Ismael's secrets and tips directly from him, with personalized feedback.

"When we created Cala Speaking Academy, we did so convinced that 80% of the success of any business or person depends on the ability to communicate. Yet a lot of people are afraid of speaking in public and even on the internet, and this keeps them from advancing in their careers. It is essential for entrepreneurs, lecturers, business people or students to master communication techniques for personal and professional success," Cala added.

For interested parties:

https://calaspeakingacademy.ismaelcala.com/

WhatsApp: +1 305 360 9940

According to Gallup and the US Department of Labor, 22% of Americas work from home, while almost 50% work remotely or virtually. Therefore, we need changes in behavior, skills and communication strategies.

The Cala Speaking Academy program includes communication methods and strategies, techniques and trends for public speaking, strategies to overcome stage fright and the art of seduction in communication among other topics.

