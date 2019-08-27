Isola Announces New Headquarters Location In Chandler With 118,000 Square Foot Lease

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Isola Group has completed a 118,000-square-foot lease to remain in Chandler and relocate its headquarters, R&D and manufacturing operations. The company will be moving into a newly constructed industrial building at the Lotus Project, which is located near Kyrene Road and the Loop 202 at 6565 West Frye Road.

Isola Group is a market leader in copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepreg materials used to fabricate advanced multilayer printed circuit boards (PCBs). The new state-of-the-art facility will be optimized for the quick-turn PCB market that drives much of the product innovation in North America.

"The finalization of the lease agreement and the build-out of our new facility will allow us to optimize our ability to serve the evolving electronics market in North America as it continues to shift from volume manufacturing to low volume, high customization," said Travis Kelly, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Isola (Global Chief Operating Officer of Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company).

The facility, which will consolidate Isola's headquarters, R&D and manufacturing capability, is expected to open in multiple phases starting in October 2019. Isola will continue to work closely with its customers and distributors in managing the transition period to the new facility and maintaining the highest level of customer service.

"Isola has been one of Chandler's long-standing technology employers and we are thrilled that their new headquarters and operational facility will remain in our community. It has been a pleasure working with Isola throughout the site selection process and we wish them many more years of success," said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke.

About Isola

Isola Group, headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, is a global material sciences company focused on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepregs used to fabricate advanced multi-layer printed circuit boards. Isola's high-performance materials are used in sophisticated electronic applications in the communications infrastructure, cloud computing, automotive, military, medical and aerospace markets. Isola has over 1,300 employees with technical support, sales, manufacturing and R&D facilities in Asia, Europe and North America. For more information visit our website at https://www.isola-group.com/.

Please contact Sean Mirshafiei, Isola Group Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, with any questions:

SEAN.MIRSHAFIEI@ISOLA-GROUP.COM

818-312-7068

WEBSITE: (HTTPS://WWW.ISOLA-GROUP.COM/)

PRODUCTS: (HTTPS://WWW.ISOLA-GROUP.COM/PRODUCTS)

SERVICES AND SUPPORT: (HTTPS://WWW.ISOLA-GROUP.COM/SERVICES -SUPPORT/)

NEWS & RESOURCES (HTTPS://WWW.ISOLA-GROUP.COM/NEWS-RESOURCES/)

ABOUT US (HTTPS://WWW.ISOLA-GROUP.COM/ABOUT-US)

SOURCE Isola Group

Related Links

https://www.isola-group.com

