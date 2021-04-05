isolved Announces Most Complete and Comprehensive 401(k) Benefits Offering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the top challenges facing employee acquisition today is competing against companies with larger budgets for talent according to isolved's survey of human resources (HR) leaders. To help level the playing field, isolved has launched the most complete range of 401(k) plans as a comprehensive new benefits service. The offering provides a cost-effective way for businesses to lower retirement-plan costs while improving recruiting and retention by meeting employee benefit and experience expectations.

The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2020 paved way for the new launch as it allows companies to "pool" resources to get lower rates and reduce the cost of managing 401(k) plans through pooled employer plans (PEP). isolved 401(k) spans the full range of retirement vehicles including multiple-employer plans (MEP) and extends to single employer and association plans where a pooled plan may not fit. Now, in conjunction with isolved People Cloud™, the intelligently connected human capital management (HCM) platform, employers of all sizes can manage the entire employee lifecycle from hire to retire.

"The main benefit of leveraging the isolved 401(k) offering are the economies of scale that significantly reduce costs and simplify management and administration," said Neil Shifman, VP of retirement and insurance services at isolved. "This comprehensive new offering provides employers with the kind of management and financial wellness benefits that to date have only been reserved for large enterprises, who can afford to offer competitive retirement plans simply because of the number of employees on the plan. With isolved 401(k), the benefit of that buying power is available for each and every company participant – regardless of size."

In addition to cost benefits, isolved 401(k) offers several key features for customers to:

Free up organizations from the demands of administering and managing their retirement-plan programs including investment selection and monitoring, participant notifications and form 5500 filing

Provide clarity on tax-credit compliance associated with retirement plan startup fees

Cost effectively manage annual plan audits for companies over 100 employees

Easily access readily available payroll data and reporting

And integrate a 401(k) program seamlessly into the end-to-end employee experience

Initial demand as part of the launch has been substantial with over 100 customers already going live on isolved 401(k) including the Chicago Canine Club.

"isolved helped the Chicago Canine Club through a very difficult transition from a previous provider," said Erin Herbert, owner of Chicago Canine Club. "Their excellent communication and support made the process of switching 401(k) providers as painless as possible while helping our company be more competitive in our benefits offerings. Smaller businesses like ours can leverage isolved's turnkey solution to manage their 401(k) program and go about managing their business."

Find more information about isolved 401(k) here.

