isolved Earns Top Placement in Core HR Plus Talent Management in ISG Provider Lens™

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPPA -- On the heels of isolved®'s release of its fourth-annual human resource (HR) leaders research study, the company has been named a Leader in an analyst evaluation examining the top HR systems. ISG, a leading global technology and advisory firmed has released its Provider Lens™ evaluation for Human Capital Management (HCM) Platforms and has recognized isolved as a Leader in Core HR Technology Plus Talent Management for the Small and Midmarket. The staunchly independent firm evaluated solution providers that offer products for automating and enabling core HR functions including benefits administration, payroll and workforce management.

According to isolved's recent survey of HR decision-makers, over a third (37%) of them are considering switching their HCM provider this year with some of the top reasons being to reduce cost, use a broader platform and undergo a digital transformation project. isolved, exhibiting at the Independent Payroll Providers Association (IPPA) Spring Summit this week, found that those figures are even higher for those working with administrative service organizations (ASOs) as 45% are contemplating a change as they seek platforms that support organizational growth. isolved People Cloud™ is a modular yet intelligently connected HCM platform that addresses this need, enabling companies to scale alongside it while benefiting from a single source of truth.

"In the landscape of HR technology, where adaptability is paramount, isolved stands out as a Leader in Core HR Technology," remarked Stacey Cadison, lead author on the ISG Provider Lens for HCM. "isolved's platform grows with the companies it serves and is particularly best-suited for industry clients. isolved's industry-specific solutions integrate best practices and functionalities while eliminating the need for multiple solutions to save on cost and complexities."

The ISG Provider Lens report identified multiple strengths, including:

Strong U.S. Presence: With over 168,000 customers and 6.8 million employees served across the country, isolved offers deep expertise and technical coverage in every state. The report highlights isolved's thorough compliance expertise.

Technology with a Competitive Advantage: ISG recognized that People Cloud improves efficiency and accuracy across an organization and has been strengthened due to recent investments in analytics, natural-language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Further, the report shares isolved's near-term roadmap from progressing its AI-enabled learning management system (LMS) into a learning experience platform (LXP) – delivering content personalization and 1:1 guidance at a customizable model and pace.



Customer Listening: ISG highlights isolved's commitment to customer success and listening. The evaluation cites isolved's approach to acting upon customer insights for enhancements to isolved People Cloud and meeting customers face to face in its year-around, nationwide roadshows as differentiators in the HCM software industry.

"It's no longer enough to deliver leading software without world-class service," said Bill Blake, Chief Customer Success Officer at isolved. "We're thrilled ISG recognized both in its latest evaluation of HCM vendors where isolved is positioned in the top spot overall. We are always on for our customers by continuously releasing enhancements, visiting them across the country, offering the most-engaged customer community and quickly picking up the phone when they call – averaging just 22 seconds in 2023. We're forever committed to aligning software and service for our People Heroes."

Get access to the full HR Plus Talent Management in ISG Provider Lens Report here.

