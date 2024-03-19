isolved Secures Leader Position in Nucleus Research's Value Matrix for HCM in the SMB Segment

Independent firm applauds isolved's dedication to continuous product enhancements and customer experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analyst recognition for isolved® has surged this month, marking a significant milestone for the company. Following its recent accolade as a Leader in Core Human Resource (HR) Plus Talent Management by ISG, isolved proudly announces its recognition as a Leader in Nucleus Research's Human Capital Management (HCM) Value Matrix for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs). Building upon its consecutive recognition as a Facilitator from Nucleus Research, isolved has elevated its position in the Value Matrix through ongoing investments in and enhancements to the intelligently connected isolved People Cloud™ Platform.

"What's notable about isolved is they actively seek feedback through their customer community and regularly occurring regional events —then actively incorporate that feedback into their HCM solutions," said Evelyn McMullen, Research Manager at Nucleus Research. "isolved's continuous improvements give SMBs enterprise-grade functionality and access to the latest in HCM technology without an all-or-nothing approach. The modular nature of People Cloud enables customers to drive value at scale, with many isolved customers opting to start with essential modules and gradually incorporate others as their HR and workforce requirements evolve."

In the past year, isolved has diligently enhanced its robust platform, implementing over 3,500 product enhancements in 2023 alone, further strengthening its capabilities with features that matter to SMBs.

Nucleus Research noted several impressive updates and announcements, including:

Compensation Management —A tool that enables HR teams to manage the entire compensation lifecycle, including mapping out salary adjustments and bonuses and automatically calculating changes in payroll. Analytics enable customers to take a more comprehensive look into its compensation metrics.

—A tool that enables HR teams to manage the entire compensation lifecycle, including mapping out salary adjustments and bonuses and automatically calculating changes in payroll. Analytics enable customers to take a more comprehensive look into its compensation metrics. A Smarter Recruiting Tool —isolved launched Job Ad Writer within its Attract & Hire solution, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to formulate customizable job descriptions based on HR suggestions.

—isolved launched Job Ad Writer within its Attract & Hire solution, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to formulate customizable job descriptions based on HR suggestions. Enabled Learning— Drawing on customer feedback, isolved introduced its Optimization Services, ensuring clients maximize their platform potential through personalized engagements aimed at enhancing their usage and understanding of the People Cloud platform.

Drawing on customer feedback, isolved introduced its Optimization Services, ensuring clients maximize their platform potential through personalized engagements aimed at enhancing their usage and understanding of the People Cloud platform. Simplified Leave Management—isolved's Leave Management Services streamlines Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and state leave administration with automated processes and workflows, as well as support from specialists.

"We don't take our unique vantage point for granted," said Opal Wagnac, SVP of Market & Product Strategy at isolved. "At isolved, we proudly benefit from the most-engaged customer and partner communities in the industry as well as hosting dozens of customer events nationwide. This ongoing dialogue with our isolved People Heroes fosters valuable feedback sharing. Coupled with insights from advisory boards, partners, and analysts, our commitment to attentiveness and responsiveness drives exceptional retention rates and consistently high rankings in analyst evaluations."

Access the full Nucleus Research's Human Capital Management (HCM) Value Matrix report.

About isolved

isolved is the most-trusted HCM technology leader, providing the best combination of software and services to meet the needs of today's People Heroes – HR, payroll, and benefits professionals. From talent acquisition to workforce management to talent management, our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than 6 million employees and 168,000 employers across all 50 states – who use them every day to increase productivity, accelerate decision-making and ensure performance, while reducing risk. isolved People Cloud™, our intelligently connected platform, automates the entire employee experience by design, so that organizations can engage, empower, and energize their talent while freeing their People Heroes to exceed their goals and grow their careers.

