isolved Hires James Norwood as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

As chief marketing and strategy officer, Norwood will work to build on this momentum and lead a high-growth marketing and product organization with responsibility for go-to-market and product strategy, demand generation, brand awareness and advocacy.

"Anyone who has worked with James, knows the passion and purpose he brings to an organization, which makes him widely respected by customers, partners, colleagues and competitors alike," said Mark Duffell, CEO of isolved. "With James at the helm of our talented marketing and product marketing teams, I'm convinced even more organizations will be able to employ, enable and empower their people with isolved People Cloud."

Despite this year's global health crisis and associated economic uncertainty, Norwood joins isolved during a period of sustained growth for the company. isolved has already welcomed some 4,500 net-new customers in 2020 as organizations of all sizes look to rapidly meet employee experience demands that now define the future of work – including radical flexibility, business continuity, talent acquisition and retention, remote productivity, and employee wellness and wellbeing.

"Human Resources was often the last department to benefit from digital transformation initiatives, but today's work environment has raised employee experience to the top of the progressive business agenda," said Norwood. "From the moment I engaged with isolved I realized they were the hidden gem of the HCM cloud technology space, a company providing comprehensive capabilities and services you normally associate with enterprise vendors but a rapid time to value and total cost of ownership more typically found with small to medium sized business (SMB) solutions. It's a success story that needs to be told."

In his career as an operational executive, Norwood's most recent tenure was as EVP strategy, chief of staff and CMO at Episerver, a digital experience platform provider, and he has held C-level and executive roles at KANA Software, Verint and Epicor Software, as well as advising Private Equity firms and their portfolio companies. He is also a board director at SugarCRM.

