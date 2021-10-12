isolved Named a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Next Generation HCM Technology for the SMB Market, an Innovator in the Mid/Large Market

NelsonHall identified numerous isolved strengths including its comprehensive, cloud-native HCM platform, isolved People Cloud ™ , for its functionality spanning the entire employee lifecycle. NelsonHall further recognized isolved for its, "Strong vision, commitment and ongoing investments to advance its HCM technology innovation."

These highlighted strengths and others were the reasons isolved was placed highly on the "ability to meet future client requirements" axis – determined by scores in service innovation culture, level of investments and market momentum. The "ability to deliver immediate benefit" criteria are based on core modules, talent modules, cross-platform features, client presence and benefits achieved.

"At the end of the day, isolved is about delivering customers everything they need to be successful in supporting their businesses HCM processes," said James Norwood, chief marketing and strategy officer. "Our goal is to be easy to use, to deliver rapid value to business leaders and their organization, and to always be there for them, not just as their business grows, but whenever they need us. This is why it's particularly rewarding to be recognized by NelsonHall as a Leader ready to deliver value today and meet client requirements tomorrow."

In addition to isolved software, isolved was also recognized for its ability to offer both HCM technology and managed human resources (HR) services (e.g., payroll, benefits, compliance, tax), and for its deep Network of channel partners (nearly 2,000 partner firms) to support further platform adoption and client services.

"isolved has been named a Leader for its continued innovation, platform maturity and client development," said Pete Tiliakos, HR technology & services research director at NelsonHall. "When speaking with isolved clients, I've been impressed by their collective confidence in isolved, its executive leadership team and the technology itself."

isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers across all 50 States — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, intelligently connects and manages the employee journey across talent acquisition, HR & payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow.

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

