Isoprene Rubber Latex Market to Surpass US$ 1.6 Bn as Demand for Medical Gloves Surges by 9.2%: FMI

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest study by FMI, the global isoprene rubber latex market is expected to total US$732.5 Mn in 2021. Increasing application of isoprene rubber latex across consumer goods, industrial, and medical industries are estimated to fuel the demand in the market.

Isoprene rubber latex is gaining immense popularity as an alternative to natural rubber. It possesses superior properties such as high resilience, good processability, and easy vulcanization, among others. In response to this, the market is estimated to surpass US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7639

Growing use of isoprene rubber latex in the production of medical supplies such as catheters, probe covers, needle shields, and medical adhesives is expected to drive the sales at 8.1% CAGR over the assessment period.

Governments of several countries are undertaking various initiatives to spread awareness regarding sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and use of condoms. For instance, the Indian Government announced distributing nearly 180 million pieces of condoms to decline the risk of STD, under the National AIDS Control Programme in 2019.

As condoms are made using isoprene rubber latex, adoption is expected to surge over the coming years. On account of this, the market is expected to register 10.1% year-on-year (YoY) growth in 2021.

In terms of application, the medical gloves segment is anticipated to outpace the other segments, expanding at 9.2% CAGR in 2021. Rise in demand from doctors, nurses, patients, and other professionals to decline the risk of getting infected during the COVID-19 times have increased the sales of medical gloves.

"Surging demand for isoprene rubbers for manufacturing personal protective equipment, gaskets, seals, and conveyor belts across the industrial sector is expected to boost the market," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Isoprene Rubber Latex Market Study

U.S. isoprene rubber latex market is projected to total US$ 99.4 Mn , exhibiting a YoY growth of 8.8% by the end of 2021.

, exhibiting a YoY growth of 8.8% by the end of 2021. China is expected to account for the largest share in the East Asia market, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 8.8% through 2031.

is expected to account for the largest share in the market, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 8.8% through 2031. Germany market is anticipated to account for nearly 14.3% of the share in Europe , expanding at 6% CAGR over the assessment period.

market is anticipated to account for nearly 14.3% of the share in , expanding at 6% CAGR over the assessment period. Japan and South Korea are forecast to emerge as highly remunerative markets, collectively accounting for more than 6.1% of sales in 2021.

and are forecast to emerge as highly remunerative markets, collectively accounting for more than 6.1% of sales in 2021. Based on end use, the industrial sector is estimated to register the fastest growth in the market, expanding at a 7.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2021.

Key Drivers

Increasing government regulations to prevent STD and control unbridled population growth in China , India , the U.S., and Indonesia are driving the sales across the condom segment.

, , the U.S., and are driving the sales across the condom segment. Implementation of stringent regulation on increasing patient care across hospitals and clinics is encouraging physicians to use medical gloves, which is in turn, propelling the demand in the medical gloves segment.

Key Restraints

High cost of isoprene rubber latex compared to natural rubber is hindering the sales in the market.

Availability of alternatives such as butyl rubber, nitrile rubber, silicone rubber, and others is hampering the growth in the market.

View TOC and Report Preview https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/isoprene-rubber-latex-market

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI, the top tier players in the global isoprene rubber latex market are expected to account for nearly 65.0% of total revenue share in 2021.

Leading companies focusing on adopting inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their production capacity and strengthen their global presence. For instance,

In Feb 2019 , Ansell Limited announced the acquisition of a leading of specialty impact gloves manufacturer for a total consideration of US$70 Mn . The strategy will assist the company to enhance its industrial hand protection portfolio and increase its market share.

, Ansell Limited announced the acquisition of a leading of specialty impact gloves manufacturer for a total consideration of . The strategy will assist the company to enhance its industrial hand protection portfolio and increase its market share. In April 2018 , Top Glove Corp Bhd, a Malaysian rubber glove manufacturer, announced acquiring one of the world's largest surgical glove maker, Aspion Sdn Bhd. The acquisition will assist the company to increase its production capacity and strengthen its position as the largest glove manufacturer in the world.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Top Glove Corp Bhd

Zeon Corporation

PAO Sibur Holdings

Kraton Corporation

Ansell Limited

JSR Corporation

Supermax Corp. Bhd

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Bhd

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Rubberex Corporation

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7639

More Valuable Insights on Isoprene Rubber Latex Market

FMI recent report provides a detailed analysis of the global isoprene rubber latex market, providing riveting insights into key factor driving the market during the assessment period. The study also discloses sales projections on in isoprene rubber latex market with detailed segmentation:

By Application:

Medical Gloves

Condoms

Medical Balloons

Catheters

Adhesives

By End Use:

Medical

Consumer Goods

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into isoprene rubber latex market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for isoprene rubber latex market between 2021 and 2031

Isoprene rubber latex market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Isoprene rubber latex market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7639

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Chemicals and materials Domain

Acetone market: The global Acetone market report by FMI gives an in-depth insight on the future expansion prospects, trends and challenges that market is likely to face in the upcoming decade. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Di-electric gases market: Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation on the global Di-electric gases market with upcoming market trends, challenges and future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the competitive landscape with detailed analysis on established players, new entrants, and opportunities likely to prevail across the 2021-2031 decade.

Coated fabrics market: The coated fabrics market study published by FMI offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies along with competitive landscape of the upcoming decade

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/isoprene-rubber-latex-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/isoprene-rubber-latex-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights