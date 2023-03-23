Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Global Market Report 2023: Recent Launches of INAAT Consumables by Prominent Market Players Fuel Growth

Mar 23, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market by Product (Assay, System), Technology (LAMP, SDA, NASBA, NEAR, HDA), Application (Diagnostics (Influenza, Hepatitis, CT/NG, COVID-19), blood screening), End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is projected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2028 from USD 4.4 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, launches & approvals for INAAT products and availability of funding for diagnostic tools are various factors projected to drive the growth of the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market.
LAMP segment accounted for the largest share of the INAAT market
Based on technology, the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is segmented into loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), transcription-mediated amplification (TMA), strand displacement amplification (SDA), nicking enzyme amplification reaction (NEAR), single-primer isothermal amplification (SPIA), and other technologies. In 2022, the loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) segment dominated the market. This is owing to high demand for LAMP kits and wide availability of these kits in developed and developing markets across the globe.
Infectious disease diagnosis segment accounted for the largest application segment of the market
Based on application, the INAAT market is segmented into infectious disease diagnosis, blood screening, and other applications. The disease diagnosis segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022. Various factors drive the growth of the segment are rising number of HIV, influenza, and hepatitis cases across the globe, focus on infectious disease control, and use of INAAT based kits for the diagnosis of these diseases.
North America: Accounted for the largest share in the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market
North America has the largest share of the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market. Factors such as availability of research funding and the development of diagnostic industry, increasing importance of early diagnosis for patient with HIV, Hepatitis and Influenza, and developed healthcare infrastructure are the major factors driving the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Recent Launches of INAAT Consumables by Prominent Market Players
- Growing Funding Initiatives for Molecular Diagnostics & Infectious Disease Diagnostics
- High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
Restraints
- Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario for in Vitro Diagnostic Tests
Opportunities
- INAAT Tests as Point-Of-Care Tools
- Start-Ups Focusing on INAAT
Challenges
- Dominance of PCR
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
Table 11 Market, by Product, 2021-2028 (USD Million)
6.2 Assays, Kits, and Reagents
6.3 Systems
7 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (Lamp)
7.3 Transcription-Mediated Amplification (Tma)
7.4 Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (Near)
7.5 Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA)
7.6 Helicase-Dependent Amplification (Hda)
7.7 Nucleic Acid Sequence-based Amplification (NASBA)
7.8 Single-Primer Isothermal Amplification (Spia)
7.9 Other Technologies
8 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
Table 54 Market, by Application, 2021-2028 (USD Million)
8.2 Disease Diagnosis
8.3 Blood Screening
8.4 Other Applications
9 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Reference Laboratories
9.4 Academic & Research Institutes
9.5 Other End-users
10 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Atila Biosystems
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Biomerieux SA
- Diasorin S.P.A.
- Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Genomtec
- Genosensor Corporation
- Grifols, SA
- Hologic, Inc.
- Jena Bioscience GmbH
- Lgc Limited
- Life Sciences Advanced Technologies
- Mast Group Ltd.
- Meridian Bioscience
- New England Biolabs
- Optigene Limited
- Pcr Biosystems
- Qiagen N.V.
- Quidel Corporation
- Tecan Trading Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Twistdx Limited
- Ustar Biotechnologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc64wc
