Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Global Market Report 2023: Recent Launches of INAAT Consumables by Prominent Market Players Fuel Growth

The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is projected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2028 from USD 4.4 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, launches & approvals for INAAT products and availability of funding for diagnostic tools are various factors projected to drive the growth of the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market.

LAMP segment accounted for the largest share of the INAAT market

Based on technology, the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is segmented into loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), transcription-mediated amplification (TMA), strand displacement amplification (SDA), nicking enzyme amplification reaction (NEAR), single-primer isothermal amplification (SPIA), and other technologies. In 2022, the loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) segment dominated the market. This is owing to high demand for LAMP kits and wide availability of these kits in developed and developing markets across the globe.

Infectious disease diagnosis segment accounted for the largest application segment of the market

Based on application, the INAAT market is segmented into infectious disease diagnosis, blood screening, and other applications. The disease diagnosis segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022. Various factors drive the growth of the segment are rising number of HIV, influenza, and hepatitis cases across the globe, focus on infectious disease control, and use of INAAT based kits for the diagnosis of these diseases.

North America: Accounted for the largest share in the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market

North America has the largest share of the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market. Factors such as availability of research funding and the development of diagnostic industry, increasing importance of early diagnosis for patient with HIV, Hepatitis and Influenza, and developed healthcare infrastructure are the major factors driving the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Recent Launches of INAAT Consumables by Prominent Market Players

Growing Funding Initiatives for Molecular Diagnostics & Infectious Disease Diagnostics

High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Restraints

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario for in Vitro Diagnostic Tests

Opportunities

INAAT Tests as Point-Of-Care Tools

Start-Ups Focusing on INAAT

Challenges

Dominance of PCR

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 11 Market, by Product, 2021-2028 (USD Million)

6.2 Assays, Kits, and Reagents

6.3 Systems

7 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (Lamp)

7.3 Transcription-Mediated Amplification (Tma)

7.4 Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (Near)

7.5 Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA)

7.6 Helicase-Dependent Amplification (Hda)

7.7 Nucleic Acid Sequence-based Amplification (NASBA)

7.8 Single-Primer Isothermal Amplification (Spia)

7.9 Other Technologies

8 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

Table 54 Market, by Application, 2021-2028 (USD Million)

8.2 Disease Diagnosis

8.3 Blood Screening

8.4 Other Applications

9 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Reference Laboratories

9.4 Academic & Research Institutes

9.5 Other End-users

10 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Atila Biosystems

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biomerieux SA

Diasorin S.P.A.

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Genomtec

Genosensor Corporation

Grifols, SA

Hologic, Inc.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Lgc Limited

Life Sciences Advanced Technologies

Mast Group Ltd.

Meridian Bioscience

New England Biolabs

Optigene Limited

Pcr Biosystems

Qiagen N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Tecan Trading Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Twistdx Limited

Ustar Biotechnologies

