ISP Reports Releases New Report on "Top 10 Metropolitan Cities with the Fastest Internet Speeds"

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISP Reports, a leading authority in internet service provider data transparency, is excited to unveil its latest report: "Top 10 Metropolitan Cities with the Fastest Internet Speeds." This comprehensive ranking highlights the largest cities in the United States that are setting the benchmark for high-speed internet connectivity, leveraging the most recent FCC and Census data to provide a precise and accurate analysis.

As a data company, ISP Reports found the current cities with the fastest internet rankings lacking, so set out to create their own. Rather than using the fastest speeds reported by an ISP in each city or user speed test data, ISP Reports has created the Weighted Max Download Speed metric by averaging speeds at the block level for every city.

With the average city in this ranking containing 47,800 blocks and the average block containing 58 residents, this is a much more accurate and representative way to compare internet speeds and infrastructure. For detailed information about our methodology, please visit our methodology page.

The Top 10 Metropolitan Cities

Salt Lake City, UT – Average Speed: 6,467 Mbps Raleigh, NC – Average Speed: 4,530 Mbps Hartford, CT – Average Speed: 4,465 Mbps New York, NY – Average Speed: 4,094 Mbps San Francisco, CA – Average Speed: 4,058 Mbps Kansas City, MO – Average Speed: 4,037 Mbps Tampa, FL – Average Speed: 3,998 Mbps Indianapolis, IN – Average Speed: 3,900 Mbps Austin, TX – Average Speed: 3,705 Mbps Houston, TX – Average Speed: 3,667 Mbps

Further Research Needed at the Local Level

While this may be the most sophisticated and accurate ranking of US cities with the fastest internet speeds to date, gaining meaningful insights requires more than just numbers. As a data company, ISP Reports excels at national-level comparisons but lacks the local expertise to fully interpret the data.

Although a higher ISP Report Card grade naturally correlates with higher rankings, understanding the reasons behind these results necessitates local insights. Local experts, familiar with their cities, are crucial for answering key questions: Are specific neighborhoods benefiting from targeted infrastructure investments? How do local policies impact internet accessibility and speed? What roles do economic and demographic factors play in these rankings?

Local experts can provide invaluable context by investigating these questions. By combining ISP Reports' comprehensive data with on-the-ground reporting, they can uncover the stories behind the numbers.

About ISP Reports

ISP Reports is the leader in transparency for internet service providers. Boasting the most accurate and up-to-date database of internet providers at the block level across the United States, ISP Reports covers more cities and includes more providers than any other source. Leveraging this extensive expertise and comprehensive data, ISP Reports empowers all stakeholders—including consumers, businesses, and policymakers—with the best information available to make informed decisions about internet services and infrastructure.

