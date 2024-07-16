ISP Reports Unveils Comprehensive Ranking of "US Cities with the Fastest Internet"

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISP Reports, a leading authority in internet service provider data transparency, is excited to announce the release of a new comprehensive ranking article: "US Cities with the Fastest Internet". This article unifies insights from six individual reports, offering a holistic analysis of internet speeds across various city types in the United States.

Overview of the Ranking

US Cities with the Fastest Internet

This latest article from ISP Reports presents a nationwide overview, identifying 60 cities that set the benchmark for high-speed internet connectivity across different population size tiers. By combining data from our in-depth reports on metropolitan, major, large, medium, small, and regional cities, ISP Reports provides a detailed and thorough examination of internet speed excellence. The cities featured in this ranking demonstrate exceptional internet infrastructure, catering to the needs of businesses, residents, and policymakers alike.

The top three cities from each of the six individual lists include:

Metropolitan City: 1,000,000+ residents

Salt Lake City, UT – Average Speed: 6,467 Mbps Raleigh, NC – Average Speed: 4,530 Mbps Hartford, CT – Average Speed: 4,465 Mbps

Major City: 500,000 – 999,999 residents

Chattanooga, TN – Average Speed: 17,060 Mbps Bridgeport, CT – Average Speed: 6,799 Mbps Provo, UT – Average Speed: 5,168 Mbps

Large City: 250,000 – 499,999 residents

Oakland, CA – Average Speed: 7,790 Mbps Newark, NJ – Average Speed: 7,288 Mbps Durham, NC – Average Speed 5,011 Mbps

Medium City: 100,000 – 249,999 residents

West Valley City, UT – Average Speed 9,490 Mbps Longmont, CO – Average Speed 8,799 Mbps Elizabeth, NJ – Average Speed 7,825 Mbps

Small City: 50,000 – 99,999 residents

Layton, UT – Average Speed 9,805 Mbps Orem, UT – Average Speed 9,692 Mbps Murray, UT – Average Speed 9,331 Mbps

Regional City: 25,000 – 49,999 residents

Hixson, TN – Average Speed 25,000 Mbps Soddy-Daisy, TN – Average Speed 24,798 Mbps Ooltewah, TN – Average Speed 17,645 Mbps

Methodology

ISP Reports' unique methodology sets this ranking apart from others. The Weighted Max Download Speed metric, which averages speeds at the block level for every city, provides a precise and accurate analysis of internet speeds. Unlike other rankings that rely on the fastest speeds reported by ISPs or user speed test data, ISP Reports' approach ensures a more representative and reliable comparison.

With the average city in this ranking containing 2,838 blocks, and each block housing an average of 70 residents, this method offers unparalleled accuracy. For more detailed information about our methodology, please visit our methodology page.

Local Insights and Impact

While ISP Reports excels at national-level comparisons, understanding the nuances behind these rankings requires local insights. Our data reveals a clustering of cities with high-speed internet in certain metro areas, such as Salt Lake City and Chattanooga. This pattern suggests that larger cities with significant internet initiatives can boost the performance of smaller cities in their vicinity. Despite this clustering, many smaller cities demonstrate outsized performance relative to their populations, highlighting their successful efforts in enhancing internet infrastructure.

About ISP Reports

ISP Reports is the leader in transparency for internet service providers. Boasting the most accurate and up-to-date database of internet providers at the block level across the United States, ISP Reports covers more cities and includes more providers than any other source. Leveraging this extensive expertise and comprehensive data, ISP Reports empowers all stakeholders—including consumers, businesses, and policymakers—with the best information available to make informed decisions about internet services and infrastructure.

