ISPE Announces 2026 Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) Submission Finalists at the 2026 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference

The 2026 FOYA submission finalists set new benchmarks of excellence in pharmaceutical facilities.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced the 2026 FOYA submission finalists. The announcement was made at the 2026 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference in San Diego, California, USA.

"Each FOYA submission finalist has met the rigorous standards of the FOYA program and has demonstrated exceptional innovation and ingenuity," said Mike Martin, President and CEO of ISPE. "Together, the 2026 FOYA submission finalists are establishing new standards of excellence in pharmaceutical design and operations."

Finalists include:

AstraZeneca

Project Name: Commercial Cell Therapy Facility

Location: Rockville, Maryland, USA

Bayer AG

Project Name: SOLIDA-1

Location: Leverkusen, Germany

BSP Pharmaceuticals SpA

Project Name: An integrated state-of-the-art site for ADCs DS and DP, from IND to commercial supply

Location: Latina, Italy

Chugai Pharma Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Project Name: FJ3 Project

Location: Fujieda, Shizuoka, Japan

Denali

Project Name: Amelia Earhart Facility

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Eli Lilly & Company

Project Name: Lilly Concord

Location: Concord, North Carolina, USA

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

Project Name: FUJIFILM Biotechnologies Holly Springs – Galaxy Project

Location: Holly Springs, North Carolina, USA

Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Project Name: Hepalink Pingshan New Pre-filled Syringe Manufacturing Facility

Location: Shenzhen, China

HOVIONE

Project Name: Continuous Tableting Facility (CT201)

Location: Loures, Portugal

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Project Name: Aseptic API Sterilization and Recrystallization Facility

Location: Beerse, Belgium

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Project Name: CAR-T Techlane

Location: Ghent, Belgium

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Project Name: Malvern Protein Lab Expansion (MPLE)

Location: Malvern, Pennsylvania, USA

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Project Name: Project Polaris Pilot Plant

Location: Malvern, Pennsylvania, USA

Kite Pharma

Project Name: Sustainable Facility Design in T-Cell Factory Expansion

Location: Frederick, Maryland, USA

Merck

Project Name: Building 63A Syringe Filling Facility

Location: West Point, Pennsylvania, USA

Moderna, Inc.

Project Name: Marlborough Facility of the Year

Location: Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA

New England Biolabs

Project Name: Garden Expansion Project

Location: Ipswich, Massachusetts, USA

Sanofi S.A.

Project Name: Modulus

Location: Neuville-sur-Saône, France and Tuas, Singapore

Takeda

Project Name: AHEAD (Advanced Heat Pump Demonstrator)

Location: Vienna, Austria

The 2026 FOYA category winners will be recognized in the Innovation, Operations, Supply Chain, Pharma 4.0™, and Social Impact categories at the 2026 ISPE Europe Annual Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 20 April. Category winners will also be formally recognized and an overall winner will be announced at the 2026 FOYA Banquet and Awards Celebration, which will take place during the 2026 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo in Washington, DC, USA, in October.

Learn more about the FOYA program at ISPE.org/FOYA.

About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program

Established in 2005, the Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 25,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

