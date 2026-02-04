ISPE Announces 2026 Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) Submission Finalists at the 2026 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference

News provided byISPE
The 2026 FOYA submission finalists set new benchmarks of excellence in pharmaceutical facilities.
NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced the 2026 FOYA submission finalists. The announcement was made at the 2026 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference in San Diego, California, USA.
"Each FOYA submission finalist has met the rigorous standards of the FOYA program and has demonstrated exceptional innovation and ingenuity," said Mike Martin, President and CEO of ISPE. "Together, the 2026 FOYA submission finalists are establishing new standards of excellence in pharmaceutical design and operations."
Finalists include:
AstraZeneca
Project Name: Commercial Cell Therapy Facility
Location: Rockville, Maryland, USA
Bayer AG
Project Name: SOLIDA-1
Location: Leverkusen, Germany
BSP Pharmaceuticals SpA
Project Name: An integrated state-of-the-art site for ADCs DS and DP, from IND to commercial supply
Location: Latina, Italy
Chugai Pharma Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Project Name: FJ3 Project
Location: Fujieda, Shizuoka, Japan
Denali
Project Name: Amelia Earhart Facility
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah, USA
Eli Lilly & Company
Project Name: Lilly Concord
Location: Concord, North Carolina, USA
FUJIFILM Biotechnologies
Project Name: FUJIFILM Biotechnologies Holly Springs – Galaxy Project
Location: Holly Springs, North Carolina, USA
Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
Project Name: Hepalink Pingshan New Pre-filled Syringe Manufacturing Facility
Location: Shenzhen, China
HOVIONE
Project Name: Continuous Tableting Facility (CT201)
Location: Loures, Portugal
Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine
Project Name: Aseptic API Sterilization and Recrystallization Facility
Location: Beerse, Belgium
Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine
Project Name: CAR-T Techlane
Location: Ghent, Belgium
Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine
Project Name: Malvern Protein Lab Expansion (MPLE)
Location: Malvern, Pennsylvania, USA
Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine
Project Name: Project Polaris Pilot Plant
Location: Malvern, Pennsylvania, USA
Kite Pharma
Project Name: Sustainable Facility Design in T-Cell Factory Expansion
Location: Frederick, Maryland, USA
Merck
Project Name: Building 63A Syringe Filling Facility
Location: West Point, Pennsylvania, USA
Moderna, Inc.
Project Name: Marlborough Facility of the Year
Location: Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA
New England Biolabs
Project Name: Garden Expansion Project
Location: Ipswich, Massachusetts, USA
Sanofi S.A.
Project Name: Modulus
Location: Neuville-sur-Saône, France and Tuas, Singapore
Takeda
Project Name: AHEAD (Advanced Heat Pump Demonstrator)
Location: Vienna, Austria
The 2026 FOYA category winners will be recognized in the Innovation, Operations, Supply Chain, Pharma 4.0™, and Social Impact categories at the 2026 ISPE Europe Annual Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 20 April. Category winners will also be formally recognized and an overall winner will be announced at the 2026 FOYA Banquet and Awards Celebration, which will take place during the 2026 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo in Washington, DC, USA, in October.
Learn more about the FOYA program at ISPE.org/FOYA.
About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program
Established in 2005, the Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.
About ISPE
The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 25,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.
