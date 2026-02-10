ISPE Announces its 2026 ISPE Aseptic Conference Keynote Speakers

The 2026 ISPE Aseptic Conference will take place 23–24 March 2026 in Washington, D.C., United States, and virtually.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced its keynote speakers for the 2026 ISPE Aseptic Conference, set for Monday, 23 March, through Tuesday, 24 March, in Washington, D.C., United States, and virtually.

The 2026 ISPE Aseptic Conference will feature insights from industry experts and regulators across various technical tracks.

"The speakers at the 2026 ISPE Aseptic Conference are driving the next era of aseptic processing and sterile manufacturing," said Keith Weseli, Advisor – Program Manager, Eli Lilly & Company, and 2026 ISPE Aseptic Conference Chair. "With a dynamic agenda, world-class expertise, and unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, the 2026 conference in Washington, D.C. will be the year's most influential forum for professionals across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and advanced therapy sectors. We've designed this program to tackle the industry's most urgent challenges and emerging opportunities head on."

ISPE has announced keynote speakers for the event, which include:

Brooke Higgins, Senior Vice President for Regulatory Compliance, Eliquent Life Sciences

Vivianne Arencibia, Head of Quality Auditing and Risk Management, Lonza AG

Rick Friedman, Deputy Director, Office of Manufacturing Quality, US Food and Drug Administration/Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

This year's conference comprises technical tracks spanning topics such as Airflow Testing, Annex 1 Case Studies, Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products, Component Quality, Facility Design, Isolator Design, Lyophilization, Radiopharmaceuticals and High Potent Compounds, and Sterile Processing. Each track includes curated educational sessions featuring data-driven insights, case studies, and practical real-world examples.

Learn more and register for the 2026 ISPE Aseptic Conference today: ISPE.org/26Aseptic.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 25,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

SOURCE ISPE