ISPE Announces its 2026 ISPE Europe Annual Conference Keynote Speakers

The 2026 ISPE Europe Annual Conference will take place 20–22 April 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and virtually.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced its keynote speakers for the 2026 ISPE Europe Annual Conference, taking place Monday, 20 April, through Wednesday, 22 April, in Copenhagen, Denmark, and virtually.

The 2026 ISPE Europe Annual Conference—one of ISPE’s largest events of the year—features five technical content tracks aligned with key priorities across the life sciences sector.

"The 2026 ISPE Europe Annual Conference arrives at a pivotal moment, as our industry confronts simultaneous shifts in regulatory frameworks, digitalization, and advanced therapeutic development," said David Estapé, Technology Manager Biotechnology, CRB Group GmbH. "Its program offers a robust, case‑driven examination of how AI‑enabled decision systems, data‑centric compliance models, and next‑generation facility designs are being operationalized across the product lifecycle. With emerging modalities, sustainability requirements, and evolving GxP expectations accelerating at unprecedented speed, ISPE provides an essential platform for technical exchange. This year's conference will deliver the depth and specificity required for stakeholders driving complex transformations in real manufacturing environments."

Confirmed speakers include the following representatives from health authorities and the industry:

Brendan Cuddy, Lead Scientific Officer, European Medicines Agency

Tala Fakhouri, PhD, Vice President , Consulting: AI and Digital Policy, Real-World Research, Parexel International

Consulting: AI and Digital Policy, Real-World Research, Parexel International Hilmar Hamann, PhD, Head of Information Management Division, European Medicines Agency

Ian Jackson, Expert GMP Inspector, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, Chair of the Board of Directors, Healthcare Denmark

Susanne Hundsbaek-Pedersen, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Pharma Technical Operations, Roche

Lars Petersen, CEO, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

Syed Abbas Yar-Khan, Group Vice President, Global Parenteral Products and Devices, Eli Lilly and Company

One of ISPE's largest conferences of the year, the 2026 ISPE Europe Annual Conference offers a comprehensive program, featuring five dedicated content tracks that reflect priorities across the life sciences sector. Each track emphasizes real-world case studies, peer learning, and practical insights.

Conference attendees can join sessions focusing on the following technical tracks:

Digital Compliance by Design

Good Engineering Practices (GEP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-Compliant Project Delivery

Pharma 4.0™ in Action

Regulatory and Quality

Sustainability and Substances of Concern

The 2026 ISPE Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) Category Winners will be announced at the conference on Monday, 20 April.

In-Person All Access Pass registrants can attend the following live interactive forums, taking place on 20 April:

Drug Shortage Prevention

Pharma Open Data Space: Turning Vision into Reality

GMP Compliant Product Delivery

Building a Sustainability Culture in Life Sciences Companies

Quality Risk Management in the Light of New European Pharma Regulations

University students and recent graduates may register for the 2026 ISPE International Emerging Leader Hackathon, scheduled for 18–19 April. Discounted conference rates are available for students. The conference will also be attended by students and recent graduates receiving financial assistance through the ISPE Foundation Professional Development Grant program.

Learn more and register for the 2026 ISPE Europe Annual Conference today: ISPE.org/26EAC.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 25,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

SOURCE ISPE