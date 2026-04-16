ISPE Announces Keynote Speakers for its First-Ever 2026 ISPE AI in Life Sciences Summit - Powered by GAMP®

The 2026 ISPE AI in Life Sciences Summit will take place 22–23 June 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, and virtually.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced its keynote speakers for the 2026 ISPE AI in Life Sciences Summit – Powered by GAMP®, set for Monday, 22 June, through Tuesday, 23 June, in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, and virtually.

The inaugural 2026 ISPE AI in Life Sciences Summit – Powered by GAMP® will feature four technical tracks exploring governance, validation, and real-world AI implementation.

The inaugural Summit will examine how artificial intelligence is being applied across the life sciences value chain, with an emphasis on governance, validation, and organizational readiness within regulated environments. Through technical sessions and case-based discussions, the program will provide practical perspectives on aligning AI innovation with GxP requirements, regulatory expectations, and established quality frameworks.

"The future of AI in regulated environments will not be defined by how quickly organizations deploy new technologies, but by how thoughtfully and systematically they govern them," said Nick Armstrong, Associate Director, Operational Readiness and QCORE for IPS, and 2026 ISPE AI in Life Sciences Summit Conference Chair. "Over two days, the Summit will convene pharmaceutical manufacturers, technology providers, academic experts, and regulators to elevate the conversation from enthusiasm to engineered maturity."

ISPE has announced its keynote speakers, which include:

Michael Abernathy, Associate Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Amgen Inc.

Jennifer Bromm, Senior Project Manager, DEKRA

Marcel Geers, Associate Partner, Porsche Consulting

Xia Huang, PhD, Project Manager, DEKRA

Bill Reid, Healthcare and Life Sciences Lead, Office of the CISO, Google

The conference comprises four technical tracks:

Case Studies: Process Control and Manufacturing Design

Workforce Preparedness and Organizational Readiness

Case Studies: Implementation

Validation and GAMP

The 2026 ISPE AI in Life Sciences Summit is designed to equip industry professionals with practical insights and actionable perspectives for navigating the next phase of AI adoption in regulated environments. By convening regulatory, technical, and operational expertise, the Summit aims to support responsible innovation that strengthens quality, compliance, and patient safety.

Learn more and register for the 2026 ISPE AI in Life Sciences Summit today: ISPE.org/26Summit.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 25,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

SOURCE ISPE