ISPE Announces its 2026 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference Keynote Speakers and Technical Tracks

The 2026 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference will take place from 2–3 February 2026 in

San Diego, California, United States, and virtually.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced its keynote speakers for the 2026 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference, set for Monday, 2 February, through Tuesday, 3 February, in San Diego, California, United States, and virtually.

The 2026 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference will showcase insights from industry experts and regulators, covering four technical tracks, including Digital Transformation, AI Integration, and Future Workforce and Innovative Manufacturing and Sustainability.

"The 2026 ISPE Facility of the Future Conference enables us to build our future together, as an industry. Experts and practitioners from around the world come together to share ideas, learn from real-world implementations, and benchmark with peers to improve processes and innovate," said Lindsey Daniel, PE, Global Head of Operational Excellence, Biologics Network, Takeda.

This year's conference will feature four tracks. Each track consists of carefully curated educational sessions, with data-driven insights, case studies, and real-world examples:

Compliance and Quality

Digital Transformation, AI Integration, and Future Workforce

Innovative Manufacturing and Sustainability

Facility Design

ISPE has announced its keynote speakers for the event:

Victor Cruz, Senior Vice President of Corporate Engineering and Global Health, Safety, and Environmental at Eli Lilly & Company

Nazeli Dertsakian, Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Supply Operations, Genentech

Frank Vanerman, Senior Vice President, Head of Capex Delivery, Bayer AG

The event will also feature:

"From Facility Floor to Leadership," a panel discussion led by ISPE's Women in Pharma ®

Executive Forum Dinner and Panel Discussion

Announcement of the 2026 ISPE Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) Submission Finalists: The FOYA program is currently accepting submissions, now through Friday, 5 December.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 25,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

