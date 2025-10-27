ISPE Names CSL Behring the 2025 ISPE Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) Overall Winner for its Project Aurora Plasma Base Fractionation Facility (Facility F)

CSL Behring has been honored with this prestigious award recognizing innovation and excellence in pharmaceutical facility projects, as the FOYA program celebrates its 20th anniversary

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has recognized CSL Behring as the Overall Winner of the 2025 ISPE Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) for its Project Aurora Plasma Base Fractionation Facility (Facility F). FOYA recognizes innovation and excellence in pharmaceutical manufacturing in a variety of categories and traditionally announces the Overall Winner in October.

The Overall FOYA Winner was announced at the 2025 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo, during the ISPE FOYA Banquet and Awards Celebration, which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, the evening of 26 October. The celebration brought together 2025 FOYA category winners, along with service providers, partners, and industry professionals for an evening of connection, recognition, and inspiring dialogue around innovation in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The event served as a culmination event for this year's FOYA program and commemorated FOYA's 20th anniversary.

"As FOYA marks its 20th anniversary, we are pleased to recognize CSL Behring's project that truly exemplifies the spirit of the FOYA program—where innovation, impact, and excellence converge to shape the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing. CSL Behring's Project Aurora is more than a technical achievement; it's a bold vision brought to life. From advanced automation and robotics to sustainable design and end-to-end scalability, this facility sets a new benchmark for what Pharma 4.0™ integration can achieve. It's a blueprint for the future of biomanufacturing," said Mike Martin, President and CEO of ISPE.

CSL Project Aurora is a significant base fractionation expansion initiative at the Broadmeadows Campus in Victoria, Australia. The project has enabled end-to-end manufacturing at the site by supplying intermediate products from plasma to CSL's existing immunoglobulin and albumin facilities. CSL has incorporated a full-scale application and integration of various robotics and automation technologies into this project—ultimately increasing the capacity of CSL's largest site to nine times its previous level and achieving the plasma processing capacity equivalent of over 10 million liters of plasma per year.

Prior to its overall FOYA winner recognition, CSL Behring's Project Aurora was announced as a 2025 ISPE FOYA submission finalist at the 2025 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference and as the 2025 ISPE FOYA category winner for Pharma 4.0™ at the 2025 ISPE Europe Annual Conference earlier this year.

The call for submissions is now open for the 2026 ISPE FOYA program, ending Friday, 5 December. The 2026 ISPE FOYA submission finalists will be announced at the 2026 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference, taking place 2–3 February 2026 in San Diego, California, USA.

About the ISPE FOYA Program

Established in 2005, the FOYA program recognizes state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 24,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

