ISPE Announces the Addition of the Greece and Cyprus Affiliate

Greece and Cyprus Affiliate joins the global ISPE network

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) today announced the establishment of the Greece and Cyprus Affiliate, further expanding ISPE's global network of more than 40 Affiliates and Chapters worldwide.

"What makes this milestone especially meaningful is not only the establishment of a new Affiliate within the global ISPE community, but the journey behind it. This achievement reflects more than three years of sustained effort, collaboration, and volunteer dedication, driven by a shared vision to provide pharmaceutical professionals in Greece and the Republic of Cyprus with a stronger platform for connection, knowledge exchange, and professional development," said Alex Vidras, ISPE Greece and Cyprus Affiliate President and CEO at Vimachem. "Today, we are proud to officially join the global ISPE network and contribute to a community that continues to advance pharmaceutical manufacturing, engineering, quality, innovation, and operational excellence worldwide."

Ahead of its official launch, the Affiliate demonstrated early momentum by spearheading a range of activities, including a members-only in-person event in Athens, Greece in December 2025; the formation of four regional technical practice groups; and collaboration with the University of Athens Faculty of Pharmacy to engage students through educational presentations and practical workshops.

The Affiliate's primary focus is on advancing education, mentorship, and professional development. As it continues to grow, it aims to strengthen connections between industry and academia, support the creation of student chapters, encourage volunteer leadership, and create meaningful opportunities for early-career professionals to engage with the broader pharmaceutical community.

Existing ISPE members in the region are encouraged to join the Greece and Cyprus Affiliate by selecting the Affiliate in their ISPE profile. To view a list of Affiliates and Chapters, visit ISPE.org/membership/affiliates-chapters. To become an ISPE member, visit ISPE.org/join.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 25,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

SOURCE ISPE